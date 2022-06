An elderly man in Kansas shot and killed his bedridden wife, then died by suicide, according to cops. Neighbors reportedly said that Frank Mayfield, 87, and Donna Mayfield, 87, were a loving couple, and that incident was both a tragic shock and out of character for them. Frank Mayfield wrote his children an email explaining his plans before the incident, authorities said in a KMBC report. Officers did not detail this message.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO