A consistent theme in Hearst media reports appear, at least in my view, to be anti-police. I point to the most recent article titled “CT Troopers Accused of wrongdoing — including crimes — almost 900 times in six years, records show.” This article is apparently one of a three-part series. The title of the article is an attention grabber. I wholeheartedly agree with the writer that some of the cases are disturbing and the punishments in some cases appear to be light for the violation. However, we do not have all the facts, so it is difficult to sit in judgment.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO