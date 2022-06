Opal Foods was improperly storing a large amount of liquid manure at its site near Iowa Falls. The liquid was about six feet deep. (Photo by Daniel Watterson/Iowa DNR) A large Iowa Falls egg-laying chicken operation improperly stored hundreds of thousands of gallons of liquid manure that had the potential to leak into a nearby creek that feeds the Iowa River, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

IOWA FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO