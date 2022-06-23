Grants for water quality projects open for businesses, nonprofits

Lexington’s Division of Water Quality invites businesses, nonprofits, schools and other organizations that are interested in stormwater projects on their property to apply for the Stormwater Quality Incentive Grant Program.

Currently, applications are being accepted for infrastructure grants that fund projects such as stream restoration, constructed wetlands, bio-retention, rain gardens, rainwater harvesting and pervious pavement installation. Businesses, schools, churches, apartment complexes and other institutions that pay the Water Quality Management Fee in Fayette County are eligible to apply for these grants. Applications are due on Friday, July 29.

Design and construction projects have a maximum grant award of $360,000 with a 20% cost share of total project cost in cash or in-kind donation. Feasibility projects have a maximum grant award of $55,000 with a 20% cost share of total project cost in cash or in-kind donation.

Potential applicants, especially if they are applying for the first time, are encouraged to attend one of two informational sessions about the grant program. The first session is on Monday, June 27 at 6 p.m. and the second is on Wednesday, June 29 at 2 p.m. Sessions will be conducted over Zoom and are expected to last for about one hour. Applicants will have the opportunity to ask questions about the program and their potential projects.

Additional grant information, application packets and links to the information session meetings are available at lexingtonky.gov/incentivegrants.