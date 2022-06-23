ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville, Indiana’s First Dog Bar & Cafe’ Unleashed Set to Open 2023

By Liberty
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last month I wrote an article about my brilliant Shark Tank idea for a spot like River Kitty Cafe, but for dogs, and instead of just coffee drinks, it served beer. Ask and you shall receive. Some of the Name Ideas I had. I really did put some thought...

newstalk1280.com

Evansville Burger Joint Invites You to a FREE Outdoor Family Movie Night

There's nothing more synonymous with summer than catching a flick at the drive-in. 'Round these parts, the nearest drive-in theater is the Holiday Drive-In, located about 30 minutes east of Evansville out in Rockport, IN. I will say that everybody should plan a trip to that drive-in at least once this summer - but if you're looking for a similar experience a little closer to home, I might have just the thing. The thing I'm talking about here is NOT a drive-in, but it is an outdoor movie night, and it's free, and it's in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville Indiana Animal Rescue Closes Intake – Issues Urgent Plea For Cat Fosters

It Takes a Village No-Kill Animal Rescue has issued a desperate plea for individuals willing and able to foster cats and kittens. Kitten season is here. It's the time of year when rescues and shelters all across the country are overrun with litters of stray, abandoned, and unwanted kittens. This influx of kittens results in overpopulation in shelters and in some of them, hard decisions have to be made because of a lack of space.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Well, Isn’t That Peachy? A New Dessert Shop is Coming to Evansville, IN

If you were to create the Mount Rushmore of desserts, you would have to include cobbler, right? It just seems to me that cobbler is a super popular dessert, at least here in the midwest. Maybe that's because it's so accessible - there are very few ingredients and those ingredients are readily available. Just about everybody has their own cobbler recipe, usually, it's one that has been passed down from one generation to the next - and I think it's safe to say that PEACH is the undisputed champion of the cobbler world.
EVANSVILLE, IN
CHICKEN FIGHT: Cast Your Vote for the Best Fried Chicken in the Evansville Area

Few things in this world are better than fried chicken. There's just something about it that makes my mouth water just thinking about it. From the crispy skin perfectly seasoned and fried to a golden brown to the tender, juicy meat underneath, it's one of my go-to meals when I don't feel like cooking. Whether you like white meat or dark, spicy, or a bit more mellow, there are a ton of restaurants putting their own unique spin on the popular yardbird. But who's frying it up right, and who's version is flying the coop? It's time for you to decide.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Happening This Weekend: June 23-26

Feel like learning to square dance this weekend, laughing until your sides split, or just kicking your feet up and relaxing to some live music? Check out Evansville Living’s curated list of what’s happening this weekend. National Square Dance Convention. June 22-25, Old National Events Plaza, 715 Locust...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville Nonprofits Hope to Strike Out Homelessness at Inaugural Wiffle Ball Fundraiser

Most of us have never had the opportunity to play ball on the diamond inside historic Bosse Field. Maybe you got the chance to run the bases after a game when you were younger, or maybe you were fortunate enough to play a high school game there back in the day. Well, if you've ever wanted to experience taking the field in front of a huge crowd at Bosse Field, you now have the chance - and by doing so, you'll be helping a couple of amazing nonprofit organizations.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

More than 2,000 square dancers embark to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dancers from across the world joined together in Evansville Wednesday for the 71st National Square Dance Convention! The convention runs June 22 – 25, and officials tell us more than 2,000 square dancers are showing off in the Tri-State. “One thing square dancers love to do is show-off even if it […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
UPDATE: Evansville Dispatch now able to receive calls again

***UPDATE***: The Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says the issue is resolved and they can now take calls again. VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch, they are no longer able to receive calls through their admin lines. They say a fiber was cut between between Washington, Ind. and Bedford, Ind. that is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville troopers recognized by Indiana State Police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two local heroes were recognized by state police for their service, bravery and devotion to citizens of Indiana. The Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony Friday to award them for their accomplishments. Trooper Tanner Hurley was selected as the “2021 Trooper of the District” by the Command Staff from the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Tennessee Pup Caught Slurping His Mom’s Slushy & His Reaction Is Hilarious

A Tennessee Golden Retriever got caught red-pawed or should we say blue-tongued by his owner after stealing her slushy and we can't stop laughing!. Miss Lily is a 7-month-old Golden Retriever Pup from Tennessee. To her family, she is Lil bug and the sweetest pup you'll ever meet A Facebook post of Lily recently went viral after her momma caught her stealing her Hawaiian ice. Here's how her momma, Rhonda, described what happened;
TENNESSEE STATE
What to know about fireworks in Newburgh this Fourth of July

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Fourth of July is a much loved holiday for many Americans. Dazzling lights paint the sky for an amazing night to celebrate our independence. While fireworks may be fun, there are rules in place to make sure they don’t become out of hand. The Newburgh Police Department is reminding residents […]
NEWBURGH, IN
Where to watch: Here’s a list of some Tri-State Fireworks shows

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are several Independence Day celebrations planned in the Tri-State. - Fireworks on The Ohio (Downtown Evansville) – Monday, July 4, 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. - Independence Day Celebration (Downtown Henderson) – Sunday, July 3, 5p.m. – 10:00 p.m. - All...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville Police Remind Pet Owners Neglecting Animals Outside Could Land You in Jail

The dog days of summer are here. Actually, these are the days to protect your dogs and other outdoor animals from the extreme heat. The Evansville Police Department actually has a Humane Unit that works closely with Animal Control, to ensure the safety of animals within the city limits. They also maintain a database of convicted offenders for those found guilty of animal-related crimes within the City of Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Black Cat Constantly Overlooked at Indiana Shelter Hopes To Be Someone’s Lucky Charm [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hey, I’m Nico, a handsome 3-year-old panther. You might have met me in the open cat room at VHS before – I love talking to guests and will even be your shadow once I’ve met you a few times. Did you know that black cats are the most surrendered color of the cat and are usually the least likely to get adopted? Why? Well… We don’t tend to photograph well, making it difficult to lure you in with my beautiful features when you see me online; Superstition. Yes, some folks still associate me with bad luck (even though I’d be your lucky charm!); We just don’t stand out to adopters the way our fellow calicos and multi-colored kitties do. Don’t pass me up, though! I’m so soft to pet and I promise you will not be disappointed! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society or apply online at vhslifesaver.org.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Evansville IN
