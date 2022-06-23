ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Supreme Court rules in favor of Georgia death row inmate who asked to die by firing squad

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Georgia death row inmate who asked to die by firing squad.

According to WSB-TV, Michael Wade Nance was convicted of shooting and killing Gagor Balogh, 43, in 2002 when he tried to escape after robbing Tucker Federal Savings and Loan. Nance was sentenced to death row.

Nance sued the Georgia prison system, stating that lethal injection could cause him excruciating pain and that his veins are not strong enough to handle the lethal injection, according to WSB-TV. Nance is hoping that a firing squad would be less painful and faster.

Lethal injection is currently the only option for death row inmates in the state of Georgia, WSB-TV said. The Supreme Court ruled in Nance’s favor on Thursday.

“A death row inmate may attempt to show that a State’s planned method of execution, either on its face or as applied to him, violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on ‘cruel and unusual’ punishment,” wrote Justice Elena Kagan in the majority opinion, obtained by WSB-TV.

The next step will be for Nance and his legal team to challenge Georgia’s method of execution via a civil rights lawsuit, according to WSB-TV.

WALB 10

What are the current abortion laws in Ga.?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, giving all 50 states the power to decide if abortions will or will not be allowed. For 50 years, Roe v. Wade guaranteed a women’s right to legally get an abortion. Everything is about to change because it’s not a woman’s decision any longer and now, it’s up to the state she lives in.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — (AP) — A Texas group that helps women pay for abortions halted its efforts Saturday while evaluating its legal risk under a strict state ban. Mississippi's only abortion clinic continued to see patients while awaiting a 10-day notice that will trigger a ban. Elected officials across the country vowed to take action to protect women's access to reproductive health care, and abortion foes promised to take the fight to new arenas.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WGAU

Without abortion, pregnancy aid programs face surge in demand

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- The Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade has set the stage for a major test of public and private pregnancy support programs that abortion rights opponents have touted for decades. “This is not the moment to celebrate. I'm not celebrating,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRBL News 3

Ga. AG’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit looking to identify individual in trafficking investigation

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is seeking to identify a person of interest in a current investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has provided a sketch to help in identifying the individual. According to office, the individual has a tattoo on his chest that matches or look similar to the image […]
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia receives $1.25M Carnival Cruise settlement

ATLANTA – The State of Georgia has obtained a multistate settlement with Carnival Cruise Line involving a breach in data. Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the State of Georgia, along with 45 other attorneys general, has obtained a $1.25 million multistate settlement with Florida-based Carnival Cruise Line stemming from a 2019 data breach that involved the personal information of approximately 180,000 Carnival employees and customers nationwide. Georgia is positioned to receive $29,399.10 from the settlement.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Feds seize meth worth more than $4 million at Texas cargo facility

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently thwarted a substantial methamphetamine smuggling attempt at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility in Texas. According to a news release, the officers encountered a commercial tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico, inside which they discovered 1,200 individually wrapped packages containing suspected meth. The June 17...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

California man had enough fentanyl ‘to kill 12 million people,’ DA says

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Officials in California arrested a man on Wednesday whom they claimed possessed enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people, authorities said. Alfonso Gomez-Santana, 60, of Fullerton, was arrested and charged with one felony count of sale or transport of a controlled substance and two felony counts of possession of sale with intent to sell, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces a maximum sentence of 80 months in the Orange County Jail if convicted on all counts.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WGAU

Guns in paradise: Ruling could undo strict Hawaii carry law

HONOLULU — (AP) — Megan Kau takes occasional weeklong hunting trips to the Hawaiian island of Lanai, where she enjoys watching the sunrise and hearing the distant rustle of deer and mouflon sheep in the tropical wilderness, a rifle ready at her side. As a gun owner, she...
HAWAII STATE
wvtm13.com

Georgia man killed in crash on Highway 280 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A Georgia man was killed in a crash in Shelby County Friday. The Alabama State Troopers reported Jason Vaughn, 45, of Lagrange, Georgia, died when the tractor-trailer truck he was driving rolled off Highway 280 in the Chelsea area. The state troopers say about 7:55...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
