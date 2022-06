RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Watkins Construction and Roofing held their groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, June 22 in Ridgeland. “We purchased this building about a year and a half ago, and our employees have been separated for about that time. We want to get everybody under the same roof. From a cultural standpoint, we feel like […]

RIDGELAND, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO