What Is Emphysema?

By Sandee LaMotte, CNNVitamin, mineral and multivitamin supplements aren't likely to protect you from cancer, heart disease or overall mortality, the US Preventive Services Task Force said in updated guidelines released Tuesday in the journal JAMA. Since its last recommendation in 2014, the task force reviewed 84 studies testing vitamins in almost 700,000 people, including 52 new studies on the topic. Yet the conclusion remained the same as that of 2014: If you are a healthy, nonpregnant adult, there is "insufficient evidence" of any benefits to extending one's life in taking vitamin E, vitamin D, calcium, vitamin A, beta carotene,vitamin...
Comments / 4