Athens, LA

South Claiborne Water System lifts boil advisory

westcentralsbest.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, La. - The South Claiborne Water System Thursday lifted a boil...

www.westcentralsbest.com

westcentralsbest.com

North DeSoto Water System asks customers to alternate watering days

STONEWALL, La. -- North DeSoto Water System officials are asking customers to be mindful of water usage and to alternate days for outside watering. Officials ask homeowners with odd numbered addresses to water on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and even numbers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Sunday would be a day off for everyone.
STONEWALL, LA
KNOE TV8

The Mayor announce major upgrades in West Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A big announcement happened in West Monroe earlier today. The Mayor showed off renderings of downtown improvements that are on the way. They include a marina, updates at Alley Park, a gateway sign, and underground utilities and she says the money has already been raised. “These...
WEST MONROE, LA
KTBS

Jumper from the Texas St. Bridge found dead in Red River

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police say the body of a woman has been recovered from the Red River Friday morning. Witnesses reported seeing the woman jump from the Texas Street bridge. The Bossier City Fire Department put a boat in the water and found the woman's body a...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

I-220E partially reopened after big rig rollover traps driver

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One lane remains closed but traffic is flowing again on Interstate 220 westbound in Shreveport, where a big rig hauling lumber rolled over early Friday afternoon, trapping the driver. It happened just before 1 p.m. on I220 E at Lakeshore Drive The road had to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Energy bills to increase during summertime

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With temperatures steadily climbing near the hundreds here in the ArkLaMiss, many people are feeling the effects on their energy bills. Some residents have seen their energy bill double in price in just a few weeks. Here are a few tips to help keep your home cool this summer and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KSLA

Shreveport community reacts to Biden’s proposal to suspend federal gas tax

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a problem we’re all facing across the United States and in the ArkLaTex: high gas prices. On Wednesday, June 22, President Joe Biden called on Congress to consider his plan to give relief at the pumps. He said he wants to suspend the federal gas tax for three months. That would bring the price down from Triple A’s reported national average of $4.95.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe offering $2 swim lessons for children

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe will be offering swim lessons for 3 Saturdays in the month of July. The lessons will take place at the Henrietta Johnson Community Center. The class is only for children ages 4-12 and will cost $2 for each participant. Slots will be limited, so do not wait […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

HIV Rates Rising in Region 8 - Free Testing Day Monday!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Go Care in West Monroe says HIV rates have increased over the last few years in Region 8, which is why it’s so important to get tested. National HIV Testing Day is this Monday, June 27, 2022, and Go Care will be offering free testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a lot of prizes and monetary giveaways. Listen to the interview to find out how much! Go Care CEO Mark Windham says testing is easy and only takes 5 minutes.
WEST MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Man dies in Claiborne Parish truck wreck

A Minden, LA, man died about 10 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck in Claiborne Parish, LA. According to Louisiana State Police, Patrick Halliburton, 33, was driving a 2001 Ford pick-up west on Louisiana 518 at Old Athens Road. For reasons still under investigation, Halliburton exited the roadway and struck a tree.
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
KTBS

Minden man dies in single vehicle crash in Claiborne Parish

ATHENS, La. -- A Minden man died Tuesday night in a single vehicle crash in Claiborne Parish, state police said Wednesday in a news release. The victim, identified as Patrick Halliburton, 33, was not wearing a seat belt, state police said. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on state...
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Swanson Center for Youth holds Career Fair, immediate openings available

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe hosted a Career Fair Saturday morning. The fair lasted from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 25, 2022 in the Howard L. Russell Building. Immediate openings were available for the following positions:. Juvenile Justice Specialist. Corrections Officers. Social...
MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in region

Lawmen in South Arkansas and North Louisiana are warning the public about an increase in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in El Dorado and Bastrop, LA, recently. The Union County Sheriff’s Office Crimestoppers program is offering a reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the theft of catalytic converters.
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Local people in the Twin Cities gather to mourn Roe v. Wade overturned

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –Local members of the community came together at Forsythe park in Monroe Friday afternoon. A peaceful group gathered at Forsyth park around 6:30 Friday afternoon reacting to the news of the United States Supreme court’s decision of overturning Roe vs. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of federal abortion rights. About a dozen […]
MONROE, LA

