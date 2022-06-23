South Claiborne Water System lifts boil advisory

STONEWALL, La. -- North DeSoto Water System officials are asking customers to be mindful of water usage and to alternate days for outside watering. Officials ask homeowners with odd numbered addresses to water on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and even numbers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Sunday would be a day off for everyone.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A big announcement happened in West Monroe earlier today. The Mayor showed off renderings of downtown improvements that are on the way. They include a marina, updates at Alley Park, a gateway sign, and underground utilities and she says the money has already been raised. “These...
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police say the body of a woman has been recovered from the Red River Friday morning. Witnesses reported seeing the woman jump from the Texas Street bridge. The Bossier City Fire Department put a boat in the water and found the woman's body a...
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Thursday, June 23, 2022, Claiborne Electric Cooperative announced the members who its Farmerville Town substation serves would experience a planned outage around 10:00 p.m. The planned outage is to make a necessary repair. Officials expected the outage to last less than two hours. Members affected by the outage will be contacted […]
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, sat down with Shannon Heckt to talk about the abortion trigger laws that immediately went into effect Friday with the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Abortion is now effectively banned in the state of Louisiana and the...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One lane remains closed but traffic is flowing again on Interstate 220 westbound in Shreveport, where a big rig hauling lumber rolled over early Friday afternoon, trapping the driver. It happened just before 1 p.m. on I220 E at Lakeshore Drive The road had to...
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With temperatures steadily climbing near the hundreds here in the ArkLaMiss, many people are feeling the effects on their energy bills. Some residents have seen their energy bill double in price in just a few weeks. Here are a few tips to help keep your home cool this summer and […]
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The police-escorted procession bringing the body of City Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr. back from Florida arrived in Shreveport late Friday afternoon. Caldwell drowned last week off the Gulf Coast of Florida in an apparent boating accident. The procession departed the funeral home Friday morning in...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A federal judge has received a proposal ahead of a hearing to redraw Louisiana’s congressional map. The proposed map filed by the plaintiffs includes a second minority district, which would include parts of Northeast Louisiana, including Monroe. The map puts our eastern parishes and parts...
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the country continued to face an average gas price near five dollars, President Joe Biden called on Congress to end the Federal Gas Tax for three months. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, President Biden asked Congress to support him in pausing the Federal Gas Tax until September. The gas tax […]
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A procession is planned for Friday to bring the body of Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell home from Florida. Caldwell drowned last week off the Gulf Coast of Florida in an apparent boating accident. According to the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, the procession will meet at...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a problem we’re all facing across the United States and in the ArkLaTex: high gas prices. On Wednesday, June 22, President Joe Biden called on Congress to consider his plan to give relief at the pumps. He said he wants to suspend the federal gas tax for three months. That would bring the price down from Triple A’s reported national average of $4.95.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe will be offering swim lessons for 3 Saturdays in the month of July. The lessons will take place at the Henrietta Johnson Community Center. The class is only for children ages 4-12 and will cost $2 for each participant. Slots will be limited, so do not wait […]
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Go Care in West Monroe says HIV rates have increased over the last few years in Region 8, which is why it’s so important to get tested. National HIV Testing Day is this Monday, June 27, 2022, and Go Care will be offering free testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a lot of prizes and monetary giveaways. Listen to the interview to find out how much! Go Care CEO Mark Windham says testing is easy and only takes 5 minutes.
A Minden, LA, man died about 10 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck in Claiborne Parish, LA. According to Louisiana State Police, Patrick Halliburton, 33, was driving a 2001 Ford pick-up west on Louisiana 518 at Old Athens Road. For reasons still under investigation, Halliburton exited the roadway and struck a tree.
ATHENS, La. -- A Minden man died Tuesday night in a single vehicle crash in Claiborne Parish, state police said Wednesday in a news release. The victim, identified as Patrick Halliburton, 33, was not wearing a seat belt, state police said. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on state...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe hosted a Career Fair Saturday morning. The fair lasted from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 25, 2022 in the Howard L. Russell Building. Immediate openings were available for the following positions:. Juvenile Justice Specialist. Corrections Officers. Social...
Lawmen in South Arkansas and North Louisiana are warning the public about an increase in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in El Dorado and Bastrop, LA, recently. The Union County Sheriff’s Office Crimestoppers program is offering a reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the theft of catalytic converters.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –Local members of the community came together at Forsythe park in Monroe Friday afternoon. A peaceful group gathered at Forsyth park around 6:30 Friday afternoon reacting to the news of the United States Supreme court’s decision of overturning Roe vs. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of federal abortion rights. About a dozen […]
