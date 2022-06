Entourage Health Corp. ETRGF ENTG (FSE:4WE) has amended and upsized its existing credit facility with an affiliate of the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (“LPF”), adding an additional $8.9 million in non-dilutive funding availability. Net proceeds from the credit facility will be used by Entourage to repay the debentures and for general working capital purposes as the company continues to execute a balanced approach to achieving sustainable profitable growth.

