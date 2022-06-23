ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania's economic recovery: some progress, but poor compared to other states

By Anthony Hennen
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s economy has had the luck in the past of weathering economic busts better than other states, but since the pandemic, its unemployment recovery has lagged. In an analysis from WalletHub, Pennsylvania ranked 43rd nationally in bouncing back from pandemic-induced unemployment. Its unemployment...

WTAJ

Pennsylvania budget talks come down to schools aid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With a week to go until the state’s budget deadline, Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Pennsylvania Republican-controlled Legislature are working through their remaining differences as they try to produce an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan that they say will marshal substantial new aid for Pennsylvania’s public […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Abortion services ‘unharmed’ in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf released a statement after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after nearly 50 years, saying abortion services are “available and unharmed” in the commonwealth. You can read the full release from Wolf below. First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Expands Drug And Alcohol Addiction Treatment Services

Earlier this week, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced the expansion of the Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards (ATLAS) Platform. According to the DDAP, ATLAS is a free and confidential platform designed to get users the appropriate level of care they need. ATLAS was designed with accessibility in mind. Available in English and Spanish, it offers a dashboard to allow those in need and their loved ones to search for and compare facilities using criteria such as location, services offered, and insurance accepted so they can find the best treatment for their unique needs. The tool also gathers and displays anonymous feedback from patients on their experiences at facilities to help to inform others’ care decisions. DDAP encourages Pennsylvanians who have been through treatment to visit ATLAS, search for a facility they have visited, and leave a patient review.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

PA has $10 billion burning a hole in its pocket. Should it be spent now, and if so, how?

With a surplus and federal cash on the books in Harrisburg, a variety of groups are lobbying for a bigger slice of the pie. According to the Democratic House Appropriations Committee, the commonwealth carried a $4.8 billion revenue surplus through the end of May. That's in addition to $2.9 billion in the state's Rainy Day Fund and $2.1 billion in unspent federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Poll: Pennsylvanians Over 50 will Play Major Role in November Election

(Photo Provided with Release) Poll: Pennsylvanians Over 50 will Play Major Role in November Election. There are fewer than five months to go until the November General Election, in which Pennsylvania voters will select a new governor and U.S. Senator. A new poll commissioned by AARP Pennsylvania showed how residents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh councilman to introduce legislation that would protect abortion access in city

Legislation expected to be introduced to Pittsburgh City Council next week aims to preserve abortion access in the city if Pennsylvania bans abortions. Councilman Bobby Wilson, a Democrat from Spring Hill, sponsored three separate bills hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, deciding that Americans do not have a constitutional right to abortion. The decision clears the way for states to enact their own abortion laws.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Advocates Urge PA Lawmakers to Pass Patient Safety Act

(Lizabeth Baker Wade via AP) Since the beginning of the pandemic, several states have passed “safe staffing” laws aimed at balancing patient-nurse ratios in hospitals. In Pennsylvania, health care advocates are calling on lawmakers to vote on legislation still stalled in committee. Senate Bill 240, also known as...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Wawa plans to invade Sheetz territory with 40 new stores in central Pennsylvania

Wawa has been building up for a major U.S. expansion over the past year, planning hundreds of new stores in several southern states, but it also wants to establish a stronger foothold in Pennsylvania. On Thursday, the Delaware County-based company announced plans to open as many as 40 new stores...
WGAL

Abortion is key issue in race for Pennsylvania governor

Abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania through the first six months of pregnancy, but the future of access to abortions in the commonwealth could be decided by the governor's election. The debate over abortion rights is front and center between Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro, in part because of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC./PROLOGIS INC. WAREHOUSES: 7201 Hamilton Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.'s chosen warehouse developer, Prologis Inc., will have to wait until...
RETAIL
US News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in Pennsylvania

Nine Pennsylvania counties placed in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with two landing among the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual rankings project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents across the country using dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as obesity prevalence, violent crime rate, doctor availability and number of extreme heat days each year are grouped into 10 categories ranging from education and housing to population health, the environment and infrastructure. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

