ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Experts endorse Moderna COVID-19 shots for kids ages 6 to 17

By MIKE STOBBE
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpoFU_0gKAxhmX00
Virus Outbreak-Vaccines-Moderna FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination clinic in Odessa, Texas, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. On Thursday, June 23, 2022, an expert panel is recommending Moderna's COVID-19 shots for kids ages 6 to 17, marking another step toward bringing a second brand of vaccine for kids in that age group. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File) (Eli Hartman)

NEW YORK — (AP) — An expert panel backed a second COVID-19 vaccine option for kids ages 6 to 17 Thursday.

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously to recommend Moderna shots as an option for school-age kids and adolescents. This group has been able to get shots shots made by Pfizer since last year.

The panel’s recommendations usually are adopted by the CDC, and become the government’s guidance for U.S. doctors and their patients.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the shots — full-strength doses for children ages 12 to 17 and half-strength for those 6 to 11. The doses are to be given about a month apart.

The FDA also authorized a third dose for kids with significantly weakened immune systems, to be given about a month after the second dose of the primary series. The CDC is expected to recommend the same thing.

Moderna officials have said they expect to later offer a booster to all kids ages 6 to 17.

How much demand there will be for the shots isn’t clear. Teens became eligible a year ago for Pfizer’s vaccine, which uses the same technology, and only 60% have gotten two doses. Shots for younger kids started in November; about 29% have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

More than 600 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in kids ages 5 to 17 in the U.S. Health officials also have voiced concern about the increased risk of long-lasting health problems in children after infection, such as diabetes or problems with smell or taste.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's obstetrician who helped deliver Lilibet shuts her practice with little notice telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'

The obstetrician who helped deliver Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child Lilibet has shut her practice with little notice, telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'. Dr Melissa Drake made the announcement on Instagram, where she said it had been 'the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#U S Health
Jax Hudur

The Peasant Mother Who Gave Birth to Sixty-Nine Babies

A woman who gave birth to 69 babies holds the Guinness world record of the most prolific mother. Mrs. Vassilyev from Shuya gave birth to 4 sets of quadruplets, seven sets of triplets, and 16 pairs of twins. Of her 69 children, 67 survived infancy.
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
The Guardian

UK is failing fostered children with mental health problems, warns charity

Foster care in Britain is facing a “mental health crisis” because the government is failing to meet the needs of mentally ill children in care. That is the damning verdict of the latest report from the Fostering Network, a charity representing foster carers. The report, shared with the Observer, suggests half of all foster carers are looking after a child with complex mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression and attachment and eating disorders.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Tongue-eating parasites discovered in container of fish imported to UK

Tongue-eating parasites have been discovered in a container of seabream due for human consumption in the UK.After a routine health check, Suffolk Coastal Port Health Authority (SCPHA) refused entry and the container was sent back to its country of origin.The consignment raised concerns when the SCPHA found that the importer had failed to complete the required paperwork.The parasites – scientific name Cymothoa exigua – were then discovered in and around the packaging of the fish.Danut Cazacu, an official veterinary surgeon at SCPHA who discovered the health hazard said:“Cases such as these are clear reminders of why we work...
HEALTH
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
Fox News

CDC panel recommends seniors get newer flu vaccines

A federal advisory panel said Wednesday that American ages 65 and up should get newer flu vaccines. Regular shots, they said, do not provide enough protection for the seniors, whose weakened immune systems don’t respond as well to traditional shots. The shots include Fluzone High-Dose, Fluad with an immune...
PHARMACEUTICALS
verywellmind.com

Do Fidget Toys for ADHD Work?

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder most often diagnosed in childhood and frequently continues into adulthood. The condition causes symptoms related to hyperactivity, impulsivity, and inattention. The condition is typically treated with medication and therapy, but other techniques and tools are often used to help people manage...
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

CDC now also recommends Moderna's COVID vaccine for adolescents

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's outside vaccine advisers voted unanimously Thursday to expand their recommendations for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to virtually all ages of children, adding the first alternative to Pfizer's shots for millions of adolescents and school-age kids. On Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Merck’s Pneumococcal Vaccine for Infants and Children

The company’s 15-valent conjugate shot becomes the first one that is approved in nearly a decade. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine (Vaxneuvance) for the use in infants 6 weeks old through 17 years of age for pneumococcal disease. This Merck vaccine is indicated to provide protection against Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
contagionlive.com

ACIP Preferentially Recommends Fluzone High-Dose Influenza Vaccine for Seniors

Listen to our interview with Sanofi vaccine expert Dr. Christopher Rizzo about what this preferential recommendation means, and why high-dose flu vaccines are needed for older adults. Yesterday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) granted preferential recommendation for differentiated influenza vaccines for adults 65 years and older. This preferential...
PHARMACEUTICALS
US News and World Report

CDC: 67% of Americans Should Be Wearing Masks Indoors or Considering It

The majority of Americans should be wearing masks while in indoor spaces or considering the measure, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday, more than 67% of the population was in a “high” or “medium” COVID-19 community level – a measure determined by new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popular Science

COVID vaccines for children under 5 are near. Here’s how to prepare.

This week many families with young kids can breathe a sigh of relief. For the first time in two years since the pandemic began, two COVID-19 vaccines will be available for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years living in the US. The announcement comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) unanimously voted last week to recommend emergency use authorization for two mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The vaccines could increase protection against the virus for 20 million more children nationwide.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
77K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy