ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Sunny This Weekend: June 23-27

sunny95.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunny This Weekend – Our weekend picks to enjoy June 23-27! You’ll be sure to have a berry good time at the London Strawberry Festival happening June 23-25. Attendees can enjoy rides, games, free nightly entertainment, the largest Cobra Car Show benefiting Cystic Fibrosis, and food (where you can be sure...

sunny95.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware Gazette

Hayes grad to sing at 4th concert

The Central Ohio Symphony will again take the stage in Delaware on Monday, July 4, at 7:30 p.m. Conductor Jaime Morales-Matos will direct the orchestra in Phillips Glen, located behind Gray Chapel on the Sandusky Street main campus of Ohio Wesleyan University, just one block south of downtown Delaware. Delaware...
DELAWARE, OH
sunny95.com

2022 Independence Day Celebrations

Known as the official start of summer, the Fourth of July weekend already has many people planning how to get the most out of the season, including figuring out where to catch the best fireworks displays to celebrate our country’s Independence. Several communities in and around central Ohio have...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

ComFest returns to Goodale Park, celebrates 50th anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – ComFest, a volunteer-organized festival honoring community and activism, is returning to Goodale Park on Friday after virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Celebrating its 50th anniversary, ComFest began in 1972 with student activists and small business owners who wanted to celebrate community. Subsequently, antiwar protests had begun on college campuses […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London, OH
City
Columbus, OH
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: HouseTaco

The obvious attention-getting opener here is something on the lines of “Mexico has invaded the Ohio Statehouse.” That said, we live in strange times, and openers like that can take unexpected turns. So, instead, let’s start with a less interesting statement: A newish player has taken over the old Milo’s space inside the Ohio Statehouse, it’s called HouseTaco, and it serves tacos.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Keep it or sell your Antiques: What are they worth?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We asked our viewers to send in their pictures of items they want to know what their antiques or collectibles are worth. Auction Ohio auctioneer Chris Davis explains is these items are worth " Keep It, Sell It or Toss It: Is your item worth anything?" with Good Day Columbus Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Anthony-Thomas Candy Company Celebrates 70 Years

Candy has a way of becoming a tradition. Nick Trifelos, national sales manager at Anthony-Thomas Candy Company, says they hear from customers that remember being young and receiving chocolate from their grandparents, and as the years have passed, they’ve become that grandparent, gifting chocolate to their grandkids. “We’ve been...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Aficionadough: Iacono’s Ristorante – Run to the (Shawnee) Hills for the Best Pizza Buffet of Our Times

Some people love parades. I love a buffet. In 2016, I did an extensive survey of lunchtime pizza buffets in Columbus. In that era, I determined that the Iacono’s pizza buffet (at 4452 Kenny Rd.), while the most expensive pizza buffet offering, was definitely the best choice in town. Subsequently, I patronized the Kenny Road lunch buffet no fewer than 50 times through MLK Day 2020. It was the only buffet that ever mattered. Then a global pandemic blew up the restaurant business. Iacono’s never closed the Kenny Road location, but hours were reduced and the dumped dine-in service has not yet returned for any day of the week.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Council#Sports Car#Dance#Cystic Fibrosis#The Columbus Symphony
Record-Herald

Nine new stores opening at Destination Outlets

Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville recently opened multiple businesses and have announced more openings for this summer and fall. A list of the businesses opening in the near future include Launch Entertainment, Gizmo’s ToyLab, Philly Pretzel Factory, Rack Room Shoes, and Versona. Stores that have recently opened include Carter’s Outlet Clearance, Open Box Outlet, Woof Gang Bakery, and Vera Bradley. A 6,000 square-foot dog park has also newly-opened.
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where to park for Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are plenty of transportation options to choose from to get to the 2.5 square miles Downtown that Red, White and BOOM! spans. In addition to private lots scattered throughout the area, spots in garages run by the Arena District, Columbus Commons, and Greater Columbus Convention Center can be reserved ahead of time.
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Clippers 8, Storm Chasers 3

OMAHA – The Clippers even their series with Omaha by beating the Storm Chasers 8-3 at Werner Park Friday night. Bobby Bradley hit home runs for Columbus. Bradley has hit three homers during the series. Adam Scott (3-2) got the win for Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Kendall and Ashley Loyer

Neither distance nor postponements could keep this couple from celebrating their love. Dec. 12, 2021 | When Kendall Loyer and Ashley Dorner met in January 2017, neither of them could have imagined that a few years later they would be exchanging vows. “Kendall was a boxing instructor at the gym...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Axios Columbus

This $8 million mansion on the Scioto River is for sale

If you've got $8 million lying around and dream of living in a decadent European-style estate without leaving Ohio, here's your chance.Up for sale: A 32,675-square foot behemoth on the Scioto River.4500 Dublin Road is the second-largest private home in Franklin County, behind only Les Wexner's New Albany estate.Details: This Tuscan-themed home is adorned with hand-painted murals, pillars around every corner and copious balconies, including one overlooking the front entrance.Other features include — deep breath — a clay tennis court, sauna, hair salon, commercial kitchen, indoor waterfall, elevator, sledding hill, pool and river docks.All told, there are 16 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms, including the accompanying guest cottages and apartments. The intrigue: The home dates back to 1990, but original owner Don Ettore was inspired by his European travels and had it completely rebuilt. He died in 2001 before the renovations were complete and the house has changed hands several times since, at one point owned by Charley Shin of Charley's Philly Steaks. Listing agents: Stephanie Hyer and Scott E. Street of Sotheby's International Realty.See more photos
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
travelawaits.com

11 Hocking Hills Cabin Rentals For The Perfect Outdoorsy Ohio Getaway

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The Hocking Hills are a premier vacation destination for those looking to get in touch with the natural world. Whether you are a rugged outdoorsy type or simply looking to get out of town and stop to smell the flowers for a while, Logan, Ohio, and the surrounding Hocking Hills area are ideal for a getaway. From breathtaking waterfalls like Cedar Falls, which invariably instill a sense of wonder in all who behold them, to imposing geological features, the natural beauty here has no peer for hundreds of miles.
LOGAN, OH
Eater

Fleishers Craft Butchery Shutters a Year After Mass Employee Walkout

Fleishers, the pioneering tristate butcher shop, has officially shuttered after never fully recovering from the pandemic and an employee walkout last summer, Grub Street reports, when the company’s lead investor, Robert Rosania, allegedly instructed CEO John Adams to remove signs supporting the Black Lives Matter and LGBTQIA+ movements across its stores in New York and Connecticut in July 2021. Nearly three dozen employees staged the walkout as a result, and the shop’s Park Slope flagship did not reopen until eight months later. The company, as Adams told Grub, is currently “negotiating with suppliers and landlords and hopes to ‘close the business gracefully.’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
columbusnavigator.com

This Historic Lake Erie Island Home Is A Total Dream

A historic home is for sale on Lake Erie’s Middle Bass Island, and it’s a stunner. With views of South Bass Island, Perry’s Monument, and other islands, this Victorian island home has over 130 feet of waterfront views. Whether it’s having a drink on the large screened porch or reading a book in the hammock overlooking the lake, this place has an awful lot of convincing selling points.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Community members and organizations take part in Colonial Village clean up

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Community members throughout Central Ohio took part in cleanup efforts at Colonial Village apartments after Officer Wendell Tolber made the call to action. Joe Banks was one of the volunteers and also Tolber's nephew. "The better we clean this place up, we know people are...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy