Drivers will be facing the most expensive July 4 at the pump ever this year, though the news isn’t all bad. According to GasBuddy, a fuel savings website, U.S. gas prices are expected to drop 10 to 20 cents by Independence Day. After months of fireworks at the pump, culminating in a $5 national average recorded for the first time just weeks ago, drivers will feel a bit of relief, though many were already determined to get out on the road despite high prices.

2 DAYS AGO