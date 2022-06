For a state that prides itself on its liberal values and its high gross domestic product, California’s homeless encampments continue to be a national disgrace. The city of Berkeley has revealed that it has removed 75 tons of trash and hazardous waste from homeless encampments between September 2021 and March 2022. The city’s encampments were littered with raw sewage, human waste, drug paraphernalia, and rodents, which were flowing out onto sidewalks and roads. Weekly trash collections led to the removal of nearly 500 pounds of garbage per homeless person per year.

