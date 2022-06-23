ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This 4-star defensive lineman has Florida in his top 6

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Florida has yet to host four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod on an official visit, but that didn’t prevent the Gators from landing in his top six on Wednesday.

McLeod named Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, South Carolina and Texas A&M as his finalists. He’s coming off an official visit to the Tigers and will be in Ann Arbor next week to see the Wolverines. That leaves the Gators to fight with three other programs, all in the SEC, for the three remaining visits.

The last time McLeod was in town was back in April, though. The Gators offered him in March and impressed him on the spring visit, but they’ll need to get him back on campus to avoid being the odd man out of this group. Here’s what he said to 247Sports about Florida after putting the list out:

“Florida is one of the best visits but it was professional,” McLeod said. “I understood where I stand and how I can impact the program where I can play and it’s good to be informed on these things because you’re not trying to feel unwelcomed in a school’s atmosphere or environment so I try to feel as comfortable and be myself as much as I can.”

Billy Napier and Co. are looking to add a deep defensive line class in 2023 and McLeod has the right size and tools for the job. Getting him out of South Carolina might be hard, though. He’s outright said that the home-state team is going to have the advantage, and he’s impressed with what Shane Beamer is building in Columbia.

There’s no date set just yet for a decision, but official visits typically signal that things are getting serious. Narrowing things down to a top six is also a sign that things are getting close, but things can always change in an instant when it comes to recruiting.

McLeod is ranked No. 162 overall on the 247Sports composite and is No. 24 among defensive linemen in the class of 2023. Three crystal balls have been submitted in favor of the Gamecocks with medium confidence.

On3.com

4-star forward Brandon Gardner down to four schools, sets commitment date

Class of 2023 four-star prospect Brandon Gardner tells On3 he will announce his college decision on Monday, June 27th at 8:00 AM ET. The 6-foot-7 power forward out of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God will decide between Auburn, LSU, St. John’s, and Georgetown. He’s visited each of his final four schools, with the trip to the Hoyas being unofficial.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Wall Of Fame Member Passes Away At 88

The Buffalo Bills lost a cherished and respected member of the franchise who worked with them for nearly 40 years today as Ed Abramoski passed away. He was 88 years old. Edward "Abe" Abramoski went into athletic training in college after a back injury ended his football playing career. He worked at the University of Detroit, the Detroit Lions and the U.S. Military Academy, becoming well-regarded in his field.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach's Son Announces Commitment

Jack Fitzgerald, the son of longtime Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, has announced his college commitment decision. His choice comes as no surprise, electing to join his father as a member of the Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class. Jack, a tight end from Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, announced his commitment...
WILMETTE, IL
