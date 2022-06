Mitchel Paul Boyer, age 59 of Modesto, was born to Howard and Doris Boyer in Turlock, California. He lived in Turlock most of his life and later in Modesto. He attended Crowell Elementary School, Brown Junior High, Turlock High School, and Modesto Junior College. He received his Masters Degree in Sociology from Cal. State College, Stanislaus. He worked 15 years as a Child Protective Services officer. He was a talented man with a heart for helping others.

