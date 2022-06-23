ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction Begins On 10-Year I-69 Ohio Bridge

By Edward Marlowe
wkdzradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, local and regional business, travelers and natives have anticipated the construction of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing bridge between Henderson and Evansville, Indiana. Wednesday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear joined officials near the river for the bridge’s celebrated groundbreaking. And on Thursday afternoon during his “Team Kentucky” update,...

