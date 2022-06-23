State Police Seeking ID of Burglary/Theft Suspect in Upper Twp., NJ

Wilmington – Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of Panera Bread. On June 24th, 2022, at approximately 12:32 a.m., troopers responded to Panera Bread located at 2311 Concord Pike in Wilmington. The investigation revealed that an unknown male forced entry into the business through the front glass. Once inside, the suspect confronted an employee and demanded the employee’s cellphone. The suspect was able to gain control over the cellphone after a brief struggle. The suspect then exited the store and returned with suspect #2 moments later. During this time, the employee was able to escape through a rear door and call 911 at a nearby location. The two unknown male suspects were dressed in dark clothing. No one was injured during the incident.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO