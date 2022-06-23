ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Township, NJ

State Police Seeking ID of Burglary/Theft Suspect in Upper Twp., NJ

By Chris Coleman
 2 days ago
Do you know who broke into several vehicles in Upper Township recently?. That is the question the New Jersey State Police is asking as they...

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Robbery Investigation of Panera Bread

Wilmington – Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of Panera Bread. On June 24th, 2022, at approximately 12:32 a.m., troopers responded to Panera Bread located at 2311 Concord Pike in Wilmington. The investigation revealed that an unknown male forced entry into the business through the front glass. Once inside, the suspect confronted an employee and demanded the employee’s cellphone. The suspect was able to gain control over the cellphone after a brief struggle. The suspect then exited the store and returned with suspect #2 moments later. During this time, the employee was able to escape through a rear door and call 911 at a nearby location. The two unknown male suspects were dressed in dark clothing. No one was injured during the incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

One Arrested, Another Sought in Lincoln Shooting

LINCOLN, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another following a shooting that occurred in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. Police said that shortly after 3 p.m., troopers responded to the 10000 block of Greentop Road for a report of shots fired. The ensuing investigation revealed that two people in a Toyota Corolla had fired several gunshots at a nearby home before fleeing the area. At the time, the home was not occupied by its three inhabitants, a 58-year old man, a 56-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old man. No one was injured in this incident, and the home itself was not struck by gunfire.
LINCOLN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Troopers Need Your Help Locating This Wanted Man

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating 24-year-old Enrico Giangiacomo of Dover, Delaware, according to Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said Enrico currently has an active felony criminal warrant from an investigation that started in February 2022. He also has a capias for terroristic...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Milford Shooting

MILFORD, Del.- Police have released the name of a man shot and killed last Friday night at an apartment complex in Milford. Milford police identified the victim as Aaron L. Jackson, 34, of Bridgeville, Del. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Bright Way inside the Brightway Commons Apartment...
MILFORD, DE
#Nj
Cat Country 107.3

Man Wanted for Domestic Violence Incident Arrested After Barricading Himself Inside Atlantic City, NJ, House

Cops in Atlantic City say a man who was wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident has been arrested after barricading himself inside of a home. According to authorities, the incident began around 8:30 Thursday morning, June 23rd, when two detectives were conducting an investigation at a residence in the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating Northeast Boulevard Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 11:54 p.m. in the 2700 block of Northeast Boulevard. Police located a 29-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. This incident remains under investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cat Country 107.3

Drugs in the Mail: Stafford Twp., NJ, Cops Arrest Three

The Stafford Township Police Department says three people have been arrested for allegedly receiving illegal drugs in the mail. Authorities say they were notified by United States Postal Service Inspectors about three packages containing steroids and LSD that were seized by the U.S. Customs Border Patrol and Protection Division. All three packages were scheduled be delivered to separate residences in Stafford Township.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox29.com

2 teens critically injured in Wilmington shooting, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington police are investigating a shooting that critically injured an 18-year-old and a 12-year-old. According to officials, police were called to 24th and Tatnall Streets Friday, around 3:45 in the afternoon, on the report of a shooting. Officers found an 18-year-old male and a 12-year-old male at...
WILMINGTON, DE
