Sea Level Rise: Charting a Course for Hampton’s Future - Monday, June 12, 7-8 pm

Hampton faces a present and growing threat of flooding. With more than 124 miles of navigable shorelines, sea level rise and expanding floodplains are expected create a drastic change in our City’s land mass over the century to come. With this in mind: can we be active participants in shaping how we experience this change? What would that look like?

In this lecture Carolyn Heaps-Pecaro will explore a variety of climate risks faced by our region and City, and offer ideas for how we might envision and create a future in which Hampton lives and thrives with their impacts. The discussion will center around the City-led Resilient Hampton Initiative, and the work we have done so far to collectively plan for Hampton’s future.

Carolyn Heaps-Pecaro is the Resiliency Officer for the City of Hampton. Through her work, Carolyn coordinates an interdisciplinary, multi-departmental team that advances the Resilient Hampton Initiative.

Admission is free for museum members, and $5 for non-members. Admission is at the door. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

The Hampton History Museum is located at 120 Old Hampton Lane in Downtown Hampton. For more information call 757-727-1102.