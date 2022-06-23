ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Bill Jenkins and The Virginia Mountain Boys - Wednesday, July 20, 6-8 pm!

Hampton, Virginia
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrP86_0gKAfSQE00

Singer, song-writer, and cross-picking guitar virtuoso Bill Jenkins, member of the Virginia Musical Museum Hall of Fame, and his string band, the Virginia Mountain Boys, bring to life the authentic music of the Southern Appalachian Mountains, including early bluegrass ballads and camp meeting songs, in a style that is uniquely their own.

This old time music is a reflection of the lives of the early immigrants and their descendants who eked out a meager living in the hills and hollows of those majestic mountains, heavily influenced by Scots-Irish and African rhythms, it later gave birth to early Bluegrass and to many early country songs which you will hear in this era-spanning show.

The band: Bill Jenkins, guitar, vocals; Bill Collier, bass; Jo Gilley, guitar; Clyde Bailey, banjo, vocals; and Ken Worrell, guitar, vocals.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Proceeds support the museum.

Admission is free for museum members, and $5 for non-members. Admission is at the door. Doors open at 5:30 pm.

The Hampton History Museum is located at 120 Old Hampton Lane in Downtown Hampton. There is free parking in the garage across the street from the museum. For more information call 757-727-1102.

