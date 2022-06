The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their Brentwood location on Wednesday. While the business has been open since December, the event was on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That didn't deter dozens of community and business leaders from joining BJIT and Williamson Inc. for the celebration, which included food and beverages.

