Alabama State

Scorpions Invading Alabama Homes And Workplaces

By Kato
 2 days ago
So when you think about scorpions do you think you would find one here in Alabama?. Yes, we have them here living among us. Creepy right?. So the Hentz Striped Scorpion and the Southern Unstriped Scorpion, which is also called the Southern Devil Scorpion, call Alabama home. Before you...

