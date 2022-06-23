ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croghan, NY

Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Croghan

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Convent St., Croghan, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Lewis County General Hospital shortly after being admitted after being stricken at home. Born April 13, 1933 in Croghan, NY, a son of Anthony P. and...

Edward W. Grunert, 94, formerly of Lowville and Croghan

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Edward W. Grunert, 94, formerly of Park Ave., Lowville, and Croghan, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. Born November 26, 1927 in Croghan, NY, a son of Clemence and Julia (Besha) Grunert, he was educated at Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan.
CROGHAN, NY
Kathleen Gilmore, 103, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen Gilmore, 103, of Hannawa Falls NY, passed peacefully on (date), at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Center in Canton, NY with loved ones at her side. She was born on February 21, 1919 to Alfred (Fred) and Nellie VanSant Town in Russell, NY.
HANNAWA FALLS, NY
Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Hack, 94, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Hack, 94, a resident of Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, formerly of Brookside Senior Living Community and Beaver Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the nursing home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m....
LOWVILLE, NY
Jeffrey F. Sauter, 66, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey F. Sauter, 66, of State Route 26, passed away at his home on June 21, 2022. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Monsignor Dennis Duprey officiating. Burial will follow in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the Mass, at the church. Contributions may be made to the Lowville Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Search and Rescue, 7740 W. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
LOWVILLE, NY
Lowville, NY
Croghan, NY
Greenlawn, NY
Beaver Falls, NY
Joseph F. Durgin III, 74, formerly of Watertown

SARASOTA, Florida (WWNY) - Joseph F. Durgin III, 74, died suddenly on the evening of Saturday, December 11 in Sarasota, FL. Joe’s manner of death, uneventful and quiet, was the antithesis of his life. Born on June 17, 1947, in Watertown, NY, Joe was the only child of Elnora...
WATERTOWN, NY
Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills passed away on June 15, 2022 in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Lloyd was born October 20, 1932, the son of Clifford and Geneva Van Allen Fraser. He grew...
EVANS MILLS, NY
Linda E. Towne, 78, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Linda E. Towne, 78, of 607 State Street died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY where she had been a patient for a few days. Linda was born on December 29, 1943, in Hammond, NY to the late Oliver & Ruby (Smith) Gordinier. She attended school at the Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Linda was primarily a homemaker. Services will be held privately by the family. She married Donald Leroy Towne on February 8, 1960, in Harrisville, New York. Mr. Towne died in 1971. Linda is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Towne Morgan, Carthage; a stepson, Anthony Sakowski, Jr., North Carolina; a special friend, Tanya Hanzel, of Carthage and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by many siblings, Thelma Marcellus, Leonna Pennock, Muriel Slate, Llewyln Gordinier, Oliver Gordinier, Anita Ellis, Merrill Gordinier, and a son- in law Titus Briscoe Morgan. She will be dearly missed, she was the most loving, caring person and would do anything for anyone. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.
CARTHAGE, NY
Garnet F. Weaver, 68, of Gouverneur

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Garnet F. Weaver, 68, passed away on Wednesday at this home. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 1 from 4-8 pm at the Gouverneur Community Center. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
St. Mary
Susan M. Dolce, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Dolce, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, June 21st at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. She was 88 years old. Born in Gouverneur October 07, 1933, Susan was a daughter of John and Mayvis (LaVack) Whitmore. Following her high school graduation Susan graduated from Mercy Hospital School of nursing in 1954. Early in her career Susan primarily worked in various New York City Hospitals. She eventually returned to the north country to work for and retire from Jefferson County Public Health following 16 years of service.
WATERTOWN, NY
Michael J. Nugent, 36 of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Michael J. Nugent, age 36 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Monday (June 27, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00am until the time of the service. Mr. Nugent passed away on Wednesday (June 22, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Watertown CitiBus service to Thompson Park begins for season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Summer Saturday CitiBus service to Thompson Park is up and running for the season. The A-2 Washington street bus will make a stop at Thompson Park in place of its normal stop on Washington Street by Watertown High School. The A-2 route will not...
WATERTOWN, NY
‘We give thanks to God’; NY Catholic bishops react to Roe decision

(WWNY) - New York’s Catholic leaders have released a statement about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion. Among them is Terry LaValley, bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, which oversees Catholics throughout northern New York. A statement on the...
RELIGION
Thompson Park concert, fireworks show coming up next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Noon Rotary Club will host the Concert in the Park on June 30. Carl McLaughlin appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event at Watertown’s Thompson Park. Watch his interview above. The Double Barrel Blues Band will...
WATERTOWN, NY
Crane School of Music Reunion Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) SUNY Potsdam’s Reunion 2022 will feature a special gathering of trombone alumni and faculty from The Crane School of Music -- with 76 trombones set to take the stage during their free concert on July 16. This is the third reunion of the former Crane...
WATERTOWN, NY
Our interview with 116th Assembly candidate Scott Gray

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week we’ve been hearing from some of the candidates in next week’s primary elections. First @ 5 anchor John Moore sat down with the two Republicans vying for the state’s 116th Assembly seat. Scott Gray and Susan Duffy are the GOP...
WATERTOWN, NY
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Clay & Washington streets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One Watertown street will be closed and another will have one lane closed Friday. DPW crews will be working on the 300 block of Clay Street, closing that street between Sterling and Academy streets. Crews will also be working at the Park Avenue and Woodruff...
WATERTOWN, NY
Obituaries
The Class of 2022 celebrated Friday night

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Plenty of pomp and circumstance was played across the North Country Friday night. The iconic send off tune played at Indian River Central School, one of many districts across the tri-county region holding high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2022 on Friday. Over...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Volunteers needed for World University Games

(WWNY) - Ahead of next year’s FISU World University Games, organizers are looking for volunteers and business partnerships in St. Lawrence County. A virtual town hall was held Wednesday night. Clarkson University, SUNY Canton, and SUNY Potsdam are hosting the hockey tournaments for the international games. FISU stands for...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
Astorino makes campaign sweep through north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Republican gubernatorial hopeful on Wednesday made a last-minute stop in Watertown ahead of next week’s primary. Rob Astorino is a former Westchester County executive. He’s one of four people vying for the Republican nomination for governor. Astorino is pro-Second Amendment and is...
WATERTOWN, NY
Have you seen this missing teen?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police are asking for your help in finding a missing Jefferson County teen. Officials say 15-year-old Karli Crosby was last seen on Wednesday in the town of Brownville. Karli is described as being 5 foot, 4 inches tall, weighing 156 pounds, and having brown...
WATERTOWN, NY

