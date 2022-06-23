Post-NBA Finals Price Check, MLB Rookie Hot or Not, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse begin the show by reviewing the sales of recent Goldin auctions (2:00), including the Triple Logoman, and look at how past Topps Chrome cards have fared (10:00). Then, they welcome in Soccer Cards United’s Jason Flynn to discuss the value of F1 cards (12:00), when to buy World Cup cards (26:00), and more. They close the show by answering your mailbag questions (46:00).

