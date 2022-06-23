Post-NBA Finals Price Check, MLB Rookie Hot or Not, and Mailbag

Jack, Phil, and Nick immediately hop on Spotify Live to look back at AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door. They discuss Jon Moxley becoming the AEW Interim Heavyweight champion (5:18), Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW debut (12:30), how Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay’s match exceeded their expectations (14:55), and more!. Hosts:...
Mike and Jesse begin the show by reviewing the sales of recent Goldin auctions (2:00), including the Triple Logoman, and look at how past Topps Chrome cards have fared (10:00). Then, they welcome in Soccer Cards United’s Jason Flynn to discuss the value of F1 cards (12:00), when to buy World Cup cards (26:00), and more. They close the show by answering your mailbag questions (46:00).
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Wizards’ options regarding Bradley Beal’s contract, fake Kevin Durant trades, teams to watch out for during free agency, updated 2023 NBA title odds, best landing spots for Deandre Ayton, and more (0:00). Host: Bill Simmons.
Wos is joined by The Athletic’s Fred Katz to discuss what the offseason plan is for the Knicks after trading out of the first round on draft night (2:15). They discuss the Knicks’ free agent targets and what else they are looking to do to improve the roster (11:36).
(01:04) — YANKEES: The Yankees follow a no-hitter with another Aaron Judge walk-off to split a thrilling series with the Astros. (07:10) — METS: The Mets take two out of three against the Marlins and prepare for Max Scherzer’s return. (13:10) — JACKO: Friend of the show...
There’s more great pro wrestling in 2022 than we know what to do with. So The Ringer brings you a regular cheat sheet with the three best matches of the past week—one from WWE, one from AEW, and one from the rest of the immense wrestling world. Asuka...
Comments / 0