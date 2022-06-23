ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Jan. 6 hearings having impact (but maybe not how you think)

By Katie Smith
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dbp5H_0gKAZ0Ax00

( NewsNation ) — Most Americans approve of the Jan. 6 hearings and believe President Donald Trump was at least somewhat to blame for the Capitol attack. But a smaller number have changed their opinions due to the recent Congressional hearings, according to the NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released Thursday.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will continue Thursday with its series of hearings linked to the 2021 insurrection.

On one hand, it’s likely most Americans will keep track of the day’s hearings. About 61% of Americans have followed the hearings so far, according to the NewsNation poll, which surveyed 1,006 registered voters Sunday and Monday.

When those who watched were asked whether their opinion had changed because of the testimony:

  • 28% were now more concerned about what happened Jan. 6
  • 15% were now less concerned about what happened Jan. 6
  • 53% stated their opinion had not changed

“A lot of the people who say they became more concerned are probably people who already were concerned anyway,” said Kiel Williams, a senior data scientist at Decision Desk HQ. “If you’re in that segment of people, you watch this and you’re really worried, you’re probably not the sort of person who is inclined to support a Trump-aligned candidate anyway.”

Election workers describe racist threats after Trump attacks

Other responses to the poll highlight the different points of view on the hearings. Nearly three-quarters of voters surveyed believed the events of Jan. 6 were a coordinated attack, while 15% consider it a “small, inconsequential disturbance.”

When it comes to Trump’s role:

  • 35% think he is fully responsible for the events on Jan. 6
  • 24% think he is somewhat responsible
  • 31% think he is not responsible

Opinions of the hearing were different along party lines. Forty-three percent of Democrats said the Jan. 6 hearing testimony made them more concerned about the Capitol attack, while 17% of Republicans were more concerned.

Earlier polls suggested the jury is still out on the hearing but not the Jan. 6 attack. An ABC/Ipsos poll released June 19 found that 66% of respondents haven’t been closely following the hearings. Still, 60% believe the committees’ investigation is fair and 58% believe that Trump should be charged with a crime.

According to the ABC/Ipsos poll, the majority of Democrats believe Trump is responsible for the Jan. 6 events, compared to fewer than a quarter of Republicans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Bills on poll watchers, earlier presidential primary advance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Proposals to hold Pennsylvania’s presidential primaries in March rather than April and to permit poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live were advanced Wednesday by a divided House State Government Committee. Both bills had already passed the state Senate and were approved for consideration by the full House. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Counties in Pennsylvania with the most pre-war homes

(STACKER) — Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.” In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

Rusty Bowers' Jan. 6 testimony made him a hero. These three sentences ruined it.

Arizona House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers’ voice wavered as he spoke to the House Jan. 6 committee Tuesday about his belief in a divinely inspired Constitution. His conviction was clear when describing the offense he took at former President Donald Trump asking him to break the law. In testimony that’s being likened to Jimmy Stewart in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” Bowers said violating the Constitution “because somebody just asked me to is foreign to my very being.”
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
NPR

Jan. 6 hearings use TV tricks to great effect even as critics call them show biz

Skeptics call the Congressional hearings on the January 6th siege of the U.S. Capitol show business. On Fox News, critics call them "show trials." Yet the House select committee investigating the attack is achieving something rare on Capitol Hill: Hearings that are surprisingly tangible, understandable, and substantive instead of the typical Congressional ping-pong match of clashes, arguments and even more arguments about whose turn it is to argue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Source New Mexico

Trumpism is fascism, American-style

If you want to know what the slide into fascism looks like, go back and review Tuesday’s session of the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It was a tragic parade of public servants relaying the vile acts of harassment they were...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Americans#Congressional#Newsnation#House#Decision Desk Hq
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kelli Ward is melting down over Rusty Bowers' testimony to the House J6 committee

Just one day after House Speaker Rusty Bowers regaled the nation with the shameful scheme to overturn democracy in Arizona, Republican Party payback has begun. State GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward has come positively unglued over Bowers’ testimony before the House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, wherein he reminded us that there still are Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Mo Brooks, betrayed by Trump in losing election bid, says he's willing to testify about Jan. 6

Correction: A previous version of the story incorrectly indicated Brooks lost a re-election bid for the House of Representatives. Tuesday's election was a runoff for Senate. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., the pro-Trump election-denier who lost his election bid for Senate this week, on Wednesday said that he'd be willing to publicly testify about January 6 to the House select committee if subpoenaed.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Washington Post column calls on Congress to use the 14th Amendment to prevent Trump from running again in 2024

The Washington Post published an op-ed Thursday calling on Congress to bar former President Donald J. Trump from running for re-election in 2024. The article, written by NBC News election law analyst Edward B. Foley, argued that Congress should weaponize Section 3 of the 14th Amendment against Trump to prevent the presumptive GOP frontrunner from running again.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Trump singles out witness ahead of Jan. 6 hearing

Former President Trump in a statement Tuesday accused Arizona House Speaker Russell "Rusty" Bowers (R) of being a "RINO" — "Republican In Name Only" — and said that Bowers had once told him that "the election was rigged." Why it matters: Trump's statement came just before the fourth...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Trump’s vanity could end up being a major gift to the Jan. 6 committee

Over the past six years, Americans have seen Donald Trump utter so many. self-incriminating things in the open, you’d be forgiven for thinking he’s immune to punishment. But the House Jan. 6 committee's hearings appear to pose the gravest danger to Trump in terms of his civil and criminal liability yet. And the revelation that he and his family kept a camera crew around before and after the Jan. 6 attack could ultimately show that Trump’s vanity has consequences.
GEORGIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy