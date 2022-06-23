ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double blow for Tories after two by-election defeats

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWakefield ready for a fresh start, says new Labour MP. Wakefield's new MP says the Labour victory has "turned the page on Tory neglect" in the city. Speaking to the BBC moments after he was declared the winner of the by-election, Simon Lightwood said: "I feel absolutely exhilarated. I feel so...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
The Independent

Conservatives lose two by-elections in one night

Boris Johnson has insisted he is not quitting despite the Conservative Party losing two by-elections in one night on Thursday (23 June).Tiverton and Honiton was won by the Liberal Democrats' Richard Foord with 22,537 votes and Wakefield was won by Labour's Simon Lightwood with 13,166 votes.Oliver Dowden handed in his letter of resignation as Conservative Party chair after the elections, calling them "the latest in a run of very poor results."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Tory 1922 committee was ‘on his case’, claims Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested that Vladimir Putin would have not invaded Ukraine earlier this year if he had the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers “on his case”.Speaking at the G7 summit, the prime minister boasted to CNN that he had “a new mandate for my party” after squeaking through the recent confidence vote arranged by the powerful Tory committee.“I’m very happy ... I got a higher percentage of the parliamentary votes than I did the first time. So, I’m very happy, we will move forward,” he said on the challenge by Tory rebels.“I think the great thing about democracy is that leaders are under scrutiny and that...
POLITICS
Keir Starmer
Oliver Dowden
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘We smashed it’ Keir Starmer says after by-election win

Labour "smashed it" with a win in the Wakefield by-election on Thursday night (23 June), Sir Keir Starmer has said.Simon Lightwood was elected with 13,166 votes to the Conservatives' 8,231.Elsewhere, the seat of Tiverton and Honiton in Devon was won by the Liberal Democrats' Richard Foord with 22,537 votes."The Tory party is absolutely imploding...We've had the sort of swing that puts us on track for a majority Labour government," Starmer said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Keir Starmer grills Boris Johnson over rail strikeStarmer says government wants workers to take pay cut while boosting bankers bonusesThe full exchange: Keir Starmer grills Boris Johnson over rail strike
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
BBC

Transgender women are women, says Mark Drakeford

The first minister of Wales has said he believes "transgender women are women". Mark Drakeford was asked to define what a woman is during a session at the Senedd. Mr Drakeford was answering a question about the inclusion of trans athletes in sport, acknowledging it was an "argument that divides people".
SOCIETY
The Independent

Tory MPs fear defection could strengthen Boris Johnson’s leadership

Rebel Tory MPs fear defections to Labour could strengthen Boris Johnson’s hand in the battle to oust him from Downing Street.Three MPs are reported to be considering crossing the floor to Sir Keir Starmer’s party.In January red wall Tory MP Christian Wakeford defected to Labour just weeks after the partygate scandal erupted. As he did so he publicly called on the prime minister to resign and leave No 10.But the move served only to shore up Mr Johnson’s leadership as other Tory MPs turned their fire away from the prime minister and on to Labour.One rebel Tory told the...
POLITICS
BBC

Aiden Aslin: Ukraine Briton told execution will go ahead

A British man sentenced to death by a Russian proxy court for fighting in Ukraine has been told the execution will be carried out, his family say. Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner were sentenced by a court which is not internationally recognised, in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Mr...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson asks Nato allies to step up spending, as Ben Wallace attacks ‘smoke and mirrors’ UK budget

Boris Johnson will call on Nato allies to step up their defence spending in the face of the Russia threat, despite a scathing attack from his own defence secretary Ben Wallace on the UK’s “smoke and mirrors” military budget.The prime minister said he would “leverage” Britain’s military spending to “drive greater commitments from other people” ahead of crucial talks with fellow Nato leaders at a summit in Madrid. But Mr Wallace said UK forces had for too long survived on “a diet of smoke and mirrors, hollowed-out formations and fantasy savings” – after calling for the PM to commit to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon sets date for proposed Scottish independence referendum

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has outlined her plan to hold a second Scottish independence referendum on 19 October 2023.Scotland’s first minister said she wanted the process to be “legal” and “constitutional” and laid out steps her government would take to bypass Boris Johnson if he chooses to block a vote as he has done before.Mr Johnson responded by insisting that Ms Sturgeon’s focus should be on the economy, as he argued the UK had a “stronger economy and stronger country together”.A Downing Street spokesman said the prime minister “continues to think it’s not the time to be talking about a referendum”....
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Plans to open immigration centre on old site are ‘disgraceful’, MP says

Plans to open a new immigration removal centre at the site of the former Campsfield House have been branded as “disgraceful” by critics who fear that “trauma and misery” may be inflicted on those who end up there.The Home Office has announced it is looking to open a new secure facility for 400 men in late 2023 at the old Campsfield immigration removal centre near Oxford.The previous 282-bed centre was shut in 2018 after years of problems including complaints about the conditions people were held in.🚨 Breaking 🚨 I’ve been informed that the Government plans to REOPEN Campsfield Detention Centre...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

PM: I will not undergo psychological transformation after poll defeat

Boris Johnson has said a "psychological transformation" in his character is "not going to happen" after by-election defeats led to calls for change. The PM was responding to Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden saying it could not be "business as usual" as he quit. Mr Johnson told BBC Radio 4's...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Scottish independence referendum: The key questions

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to have a second referendum on Scottish independence in October 2023.However, the matter will be referred to the UK Supreme Court in order to establish legality of the legislation behind the vote.The First Minister has already said there is an “indisputable” mandate for another vote after a majority of independence-supporting MSPs were returned in last year’s Holyrood elections.Here are some of the key issues:– What happened last time?In 2014, Scots voted in favour of remaining in the United Kingdom by 55% to 45%.– What has changed since then?The key issue raised...
POLITICS
The Independent

Wallace warns Russia may ‘lash out’ as he calls for rise in defence spending

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has called for increased investment in Britain’s armed forces as he warned there was a “real risk” Russia could “lash out” against the UK and its European allies.As Nato leaders gathered for a major summit in Madrid, Mr Wallace said the British military had for too long had to survive on “a diet of smoke and mirrors, hollowed-out formations and fantasy savings”.His call came amid reports that he has submitted a formal letter to Boris Johnson calling for a 20% increase in defence spending to make up for shortfalls in capability and counter the growing threat.The...
POLITICS

