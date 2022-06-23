Double blow for Tories after two by-election defeats

Labour "smashed it" with a win in the Wakefield by-election on Thursday night (23 June), Sir Keir Starmer has said.Simon Lightwood was elected with 13,166 votes to the Conservatives' 8,231.Elsewhere, the seat of Tiverton and Honiton in Devon was won by the Liberal Democrats' Richard Foord with 22,537 votes."The Tory party is absolutely imploding...We've had the sort of swing that puts us on track for a majority Labour government," Starmer said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Keir Starmer grills Boris Johnson over rail strikeStarmer says government wants workers to take pay cut while boosting bankers bonusesThe full exchange: Keir Starmer grills Boris Johnson over rail strike
