The Clarksville Lions Club recently invited Valerie James Abbott as guest speaker to their June meeting. A parent- advocate who supports families of children who are deaf and hard of hearing, Ms. Abbott shared her involvement with the Center for Family Involvement (CFI) at the Partnership for People with Disabilities which supports Virginia families of children recently diagnosed as deaf and hard of hearing. Their goals focus on improving infant hearing loss identification and early intervention enrollment so that children who are deaf and hard of hearing start kindergarten developmentally ready.

CLARKSVILLE, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO