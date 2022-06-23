ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

80 days till the Cardinals' 2022 season opener vs. Chiefs

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EmoFz_0gKATofo00

We are almost a month away from the start of training camp for the Arizona Cardinals and, on a fine Thursday, there are 80 days until the Arizona Cardinals play in Week 1.

Their regular-season opener at State Farm Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 11 is 80 days away.

No. 80 has not really been an impact number for the team historically.

It now belongs to tight end Bernhard Seikovits, who spent all last season on the practice squad with an international exemption but he started with a number in the 40s last year.

He and other players to wear No. 80 before him are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

© (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOh4w_0gKATofo00

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jG62b_0gKATofo00
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

© (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wqe9Z_0gKATofo00
© Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

© Al Bello /Allsport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1b2T_0gKATofo00
© (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPluI_0gKATofo00
© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Raiders Notes: Team’s Remaining Needs And Josh Jacobs’ Instagram

Raiders notes: things were quieter today following the news surrounding Ndamukong Suh and the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday. However, it’s never a dull day for Raider Nation. The offensive line is still a worry, and Josh Jacobs’ Instagram was apparently the topic of the day. Training camp is...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deshaun Watson's NFL disciplinary hearing scheduled for Tuesday

According to reporting from Adam Schefter, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will face an NFL disciplinary hearing on Tuesday. According to the report, the hearing will take place before Sue L. Robinson, the NFL and the NFLPA’s jointly appointed disciplinary officer. Robinson is a former judge and served as the first woman Chief Judge for the District of Delaware, as well as being selected to serve on the Judicial Conference of the United States.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Danny Green traded from Philadelphia 76ers

Former UNC basketball standout Danny Green has found a new home in the NBA, for now. During the 2022 NBA draft, Green was part of a trade in which Philadelphia sent the forward and the No. 23 overall pick to Memphis in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. The 35-year-old Green was brought up in rumors leading into the 2022 NBA draft as Philadelphia looks to re-tool the roster for what they hope is a run to the NBA Finals. For Green, he’s still recovering after tearing his ACL and UCL in the playoffs for the 76ers. It’s very likely he will miss all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics select former Alabama G JD Davison No. 53 overall in 2022 NBA draft

Former Alabama stand-out, JD Davison, has been selected by the Boston Celtics with the No. 53 selection in the 2022 NBA draft. Davison’s explosive offensive abilities will join some of the league’s rising stars in Boston. The Celtics were the 2021-2022 Eastern Conference Champions and fell short of winning it all. Perhaps Davison could offer a spark.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Kansas City Chiefs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics take Alabama point guard JD Davison with the No. 53 pick of the 2022 NBA

The Boston Celtics used their No. 53 pick in the 2022 NBA draft to pick up Alabama point guard JD Davison, a 6-foot-3, 190 llbs. floor general with a g-foot-7 wingspan who is especially adept at moving the ball and rebounding with solid defensive skills to boot. “He’s a guy we’ve seen all year long,” said Celtics team president Brad Stevens after the draft concluded Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Blake Welsey being drafted by San Antonio Spurs

Notre Dame never had a player drafted by the NBA after only one season. That officially has changed with the San Antonio Spurs drafting Blake Wesley with the 25th overall pick. The debate of how he will fit into Gregg Popovich’s system will last for the next few months and maybe beyond. For now, it’s time to celebrate one of the Irish’s best recent players making the leap to basketball’s highest level.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No, Trevor Lawrence didn't lose $15M of his NFL signing bonus on crypto

The crypto crash may have had a negative impact on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but the reports of its magnitude have been greatly exaggerated. A recent report suggested that Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, had lost nearly $15 million by taking his entire NFL signing bonus in cryptocurrency, but it didn’t take long for Lawrence to refute it.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star recruit Markee Anderson pays homage to LSU with incredible crawfish pot photo from visit

Situated right near the heart of Cajun country, LSU boasts one of the most vibrant fan cultures in sports. If you’ve got that at your disposal, why not show it off?. Hosting Markee Anderson — a four-star offensive tackle from state powerhouse Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina — on campus for an official visit this weekend, the Tigers tapped into that culture during his photoshoot.
ROEBUCK, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: No. 1 prospect Arch Manning has made his college decision

The Arch Manning sweepstakes has finally come to an end. On Thursday, the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class announced his commitment to Texas over Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida and others. Manning — the grandson of Archie Manning, son of Cooper and nephew of recently retired stars Eli and Peyton — is one of the best quarterback prospects of all time, earning the highest possible rating on the 247Sports Composite.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2024 TE Carter Nelson out of Nebraska

Iowa identified another big-bodied pass catcher it would like to add to its lineage of great tight ends. The Hawkeyes offered 6-foot-4, 205 pound tight end Carter Nelson out of Ainsworth High School in Nebraska. According to On3, Nelson is a three-star recruit, the nation’s No. 22 tight end and the top player from the state of Nebraska in the 2024 class. Rivals also rates Nelson as a three-star prospect. With the Iowa offer, Nelson now has scholarship offers from the Hawkeyes, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Nebraska. Nelson does have one Rivals FutureCast in from HuskerOnline publisher Sean Callahan on...
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy