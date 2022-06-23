80 days till the Cardinals' 2022 season opener vs. Chiefs

We are almost a month away from the start of training camp for the Arizona Cardinals and, on a fine Thursday, there are 80 days until the Arizona Cardinals play in Week 1.

Their regular-season opener at State Farm Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 11 is 80 days away.

No. 80 has not really been an impact number for the team historically.

It now belongs to tight end Bernhard Seikovits, who spent all last season on the practice squad with an international exemption but he started with a number in the 40s last year.

He and other players to wear No. 80 before him are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

© (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

© (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

© Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

© Al Bello /Allsport

© (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)