Glendale, AZ

Cardinals' training camp report dates set

By Jess Root
 2 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals have not yet announced their full training camp schedule but the NFL announced the report dates and locations for all 32 teams’ training camps.

As the Cardinals have for nearly a decade, they will hold training camp at State Farm Stadium.

Rookies will report July 21 and veterans will report July 26.

The Cardinals’ first preseason game is Friday, Aug. 12 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals at 7:30 p.m. ET. (4:30 p.m. Arizona time).

Quarterbacks also report before the 26th, so the 21st becomes somewhat of a date to watch, as head coach Kliff Kingsbury hopes that quarterback Kyler Murray gets his contract extension before camp.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn Football: Contract details released for three new assistant coaches

Auburn Football and head coach Bryan Harsin added a handful of members to the staff for the 2022 season, which included three new position coaches. Defensive Line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh, as well as receivers coach Ike Hilliard and linebackers coach Christian Robinson, were hired in an effort to produce a boost to their respective positions in both on-field production and recruiting.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star linebacker Liona Lefau commits to Texas

Texas picked up a huge commitment from four-star linebacker Liona Lefau on Saturday evening. In Lefau, Texas brings in one of the top linebackers in the country. The highly regarded player from Kahuku, Hawaii looks the part. Lefau displayed excellent acceleration and speed as a pass rusher paired with hard hitting ability.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

