Victoria Emma “Vickie” (Travis) Hoey

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a cold front brought severe thunderstorms to our area yesterday, it’s moving east of us this morning, and a high-pressure system will clear our skies. As a result, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds at times. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, much cooler than the past few days, and within range for this time of year. Overall, today will be seasonable and sunny. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with just a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the low-60s. Overall, tonight will be nice. Tomorrow afternoon will be similar, as a high-pressure system moves east of us, keeping skies mostly clear. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-80s, within range for this time of year. Overall, Friday will be the perfect way to end the workweek. Just make sure to stay hydrated if you’re out. Skies stay mostly clear on Saturday, but as the high-pressure system moves east and a low-pressure system builds in the Great Plains, more warm air flows into our region. As a result, temperatures rise into the low-90s, so the heat does come back. The high temperatures last into Sunday afternoon as well, so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in air-conditioned places if heading out. Then Sunday night into Monday, a cold front pushes in and brings scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region. So expect some rain as we start next week. After Monday morning, a high-pressure system will keep skies clear and temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the first half of next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be seasonable and sunny, this weekend brings back hot temperatures, and after some rain on Sunday, much of next week will bring nice weather.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO