Fairmont, WV

Victoria Emma "Vickie" (Travis) Hoey

By Master Control
WDTV
 2 days ago

Victoria Emma "Vickie" (Travis) Hoey, 95, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at St. Barbara's Memorial Nursing Home. She was born on October 4, 1926, on Bunner Ridge, Fairmont; a daughter of the late Victor A. and Issie (Carpenter) Travis. Victoria was retired from Monongahela Power Co as...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Virginia Carrol (Moon) Knisely

Virginia Carrol (Moon) Knisely, 82, of Fairmont passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. Carrol was born in Fairmont, WV, the daughter of the late Clifford A. and Virginia P. (Malone) Moon. She grew up in the Bellview Community, where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Fairmont Senior High School and the Fairmont General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse, retiring from Fairmont General Hospital in 1997. Carrol was a kind, loving, gentle soul. She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca and Ernie Jarvis of Summersville, and Barbara Smith, with whom she made her home, of White Hall; a brother, Clifford and Delores Moon of Ocala, FL; three sisters-in-law, June Bauer, Janet Summers, and Carolyn Knisely; also surviving are six grandchildren, Allie and Michael Osborne, Rachel Wharton and companion Jared Walker of Summersville, Lawson Knisely and companion Katie Jarrell, Julia Knisely of Charleston, Nathan and Kayla Smith of Grafton, and Carrol Smith and fiancée Joseph Holmes of Anmoore; two step grandsons, Andy and Stacy Jarvis of Summersville and Alex and Carly Jarvis of Morgantown; eight great grandchildren, Laken, Brooks, and Sadie Osborne, Brady and Beckham Cruse, Caleb, Kaylee, and Cody of Jarvis, all of Summersville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her only son, Johnny M. Knisely II, and the father of her children, Johnny M. Knisely. Carrol is also preceded in death by four sisters and one brother, Helen and George Fetty, Anna and Jim McPherson, Sandra and Joe Turek, and Kathleen Moon, who died in infancy, Wesley and Jean Moon; four brothers-in-law, Carl Bauer, Marvin Summers, Jim Knisely and Bill Brown; and a sister-in-law, Geneva Brown. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Monday at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pisgah Cemetery in Morgantown. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Lowell Thomas "Tom" Stout

Lowell Thomas “Tom” Stout, 87, of Lost Creek, departed this world for his heavenly home on Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. Tom was born in Barbour County, on April 1, 1935, the son of the late Mr. Woodrow W. and Dottie (Stewart) Stout. Tom was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Poe Stout (February 2022). Tom attended Monroe Chapel United Methodist Church and Horizon’s Church, Lost Creek.
LOST CREEK, WV
Officials searching for missing Clarksburg man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the West Virginia State Police in Bridgeport are conducting an investigation into a missing person complaint of a Clarksburg man. John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, was reported missing to the WVSP on Thursday. He was last seen in Clarksburg on Tuesday, June 21 at approximately...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

NASCAR great Ernie Irvan visits track in Anmoore

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday night means race night in Anmoore, and this Friday night brought NASCAR great Ernie Irvan to town. Irvan was presented with a go-kart replica of his former racecar, a yellow Kodak-branded wrap. Irvan raced professionally from 1987-1999, winning the Dayota 500 in 1991. The gift...
ANMOORE, WV
WDTV

Black Bears win six straight with Thursday victory over Frederick

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Black Bears have six straight wins under their belts after Thursday's victory over Frederick in the series opener. The Keys took a 4-0 lead before giving up three Black Bears runs in the bottom of the fourth. Frederick added two more to lead 6-3 in the fifth.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Officials confirm sighting of Morgantown murder suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers said there has been a recent confirmed sighting of Arlo Whiteoak Romano. Authorities say Romano was last seen near the entrance of Chestnut Ridge Campground. Officials say the county is closing the Chestnut Ridge Park, and deputies will be in the area. Residents in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Emergency crews respond to Clarksburg structure fire

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a working structure fire Friday afternoon in Clarksburg. The fire, located on Summit Park Avenue, was called in around 1:50 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. There is no word on any injuries, officials said. Officials said the fire...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Joseph Williams' Morning Forecast | June 23, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a cold front brought severe thunderstorms to our area yesterday, it’s moving east of us this morning, and a high-pressure system will clear our skies. As a result, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds at times. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, much cooler than the past few days, and within range for this time of year. Overall, today will be seasonable and sunny. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with just a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the low-60s. Overall, tonight will be nice. Tomorrow afternoon will be similar, as a high-pressure system moves east of us, keeping skies mostly clear. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-80s, within range for this time of year. Overall, Friday will be the perfect way to end the workweek. Just make sure to stay hydrated if you’re out. Skies stay mostly clear on Saturday, but as the high-pressure system moves east and a low-pressure system builds in the Great Plains, more warm air flows into our region. As a result, temperatures rise into the low-90s, so the heat does come back. The high temperatures last into Sunday afternoon as well, so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in air-conditioned places if heading out. Then Sunday night into Monday, a cold front pushes in and brings scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region. So expect some rain as we start next week. After Monday morning, a high-pressure system will keep skies clear and temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the first half of next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be seasonable and sunny, this weekend brings back hot temperatures, and after some rain on Sunday, much of next week will bring nice weather.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Star City Police fully staffed for the first time in five years

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While many police agencies in the state face staffing shortages, one is now at full staff. For the first time in at least five years the Star City Police won't have to deal with being understaffed. Star City Police Chief Jessica Colebank said they have...
STAR CITY, WV
WDTV

Randolph County man federally charged with having large amount of meth

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man was federally charged on Wednesday with having what authorities said to be a large amount of meth. William Thomas DeSantis, 31, of Montrose, West Virginia, was indicted on one count of "Conspiracy to Distribute More than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine," United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Local first responders deal with storm damage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday night was a busy one for first responders, thanks to the storms that swept through our area. Taylor County officials said the area saw widespread damage.. Grafton fire chief Ryan Roberts said they responded to 23 calls in only 12 hours. He said all the...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV

