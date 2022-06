72% of Americans experience at least one symptom of digestive distress regularly, and 62% of the world experience digestive complaints at least once per year. Probiotics are bacteria that positively colonize a person's digestive system. This means that positive bacteria is grown and negative bacteria is suppressed, creating a healthy digestive system in the long term. Probiotics have been shown to reduce all the day to day symptoms of a weak digestive system as well as a slew of other illnesses. It’s predicted they can help with some of the symptoms of depression and chemotherapy.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO