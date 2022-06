SHARON - The Crescent Ridge Dairy Farm in Sharon has been serving milk products for 90 years. Over time they've changed their business to become more-environmentally friendly while promoting other smaller local farms."It kind of causes us all to think about the length of that and so we have a legacy business and it's wonderful," Crescent Ridge President Mark Parrish told WBZ-TV.The farm is one of the cornerstones of the Massachusetts agriculture community, from milk to cheeses to chocolate milk!"People really love chocolate milk, I think it brings them back to their childhood. Sitting at school lunch. ...

SHARON, MA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO