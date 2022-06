INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much needed will be possible for central Indiana later on tonight into parts of Sunday. However, it does not seem like everyone will get the rain. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy start skies will start off the night. After midnight, spotty showers will move in with an isolated rumble of thunder, but the severe threat is very low. Not everyone will be getting the much needed rain. Low temperatures will be the low 70s.

