Rusk, TX

Rusk Rural Water Supply issues boil water notice for some customers

ktbb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSK – Rusk Rural Water Supply has implemented a boil water notice for some of their customers. According to...

ktbb.com

KICKS 105

TxDOT Announces Plans to Replace Bridge at the Trinity River

Two major road construction projects will soon get underway in the Lufkin District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The Texas Transportation Commissioners on Thursday approved more than $931 million in new construction projects statewide, with more than $100 million approved for the Lufkin District. Upgrades will continue on...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Cities who have canceled fireworks shows, citing burn bans

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – As July 4 approaches, multiple cities with active burn bans have also canceled their fireworks shows while some have expanded their burn bans to include fireworks. The following cities have canceled their July 4 events: Athens Bullard Chandler Daingerfield (banned use of “aerial fireworks”) Marshall Troup “This announcement and other facts […]
EAST TEXAS, PA
easttexasradio.com

Countys Added To Burn Bans

The Marion County Judge banned all outdoor burning throughout the county due to the continued hot, dry conditions. In addition, Panola County’s Judge declared a threat of wildfires, and a burn ban is in effect county-wide for the next seven days. Van Zandt County enact a burn ban. Judge Robert D. Johnston ordered the ban for unincorporated areas of the county effective for 90 days.
MARION COUNTY, TX
Rusk, TX
Rusk, TX
CBS19

LIST: Burn bans issued across East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Several East Texas counties have issued burn bans this week as summer officially began and while hot temperatures and drought conditions continue. The length of the ban prohibiting outdoor burning due to current weather conditions depends on each county. The commissioners courts of each county will have to determine if their local ban should be extended.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

East Texas cooling stations see uptick in attendance due to hot temperatures

LONGVIEW — With the above-normal heat for a Texas summer, East Texas shelters like Hiway 80 Rescue Mission are seeing more people coming in to cool off, according to our news partner KETK. The blazing temperatures can cause health risks such as dehydration, sunburn and heat exhaustion. “Between our women’s and men’s shelter and our facility in Tyler- Gateway to Hope, we were just shy of 200 folks last night in a shelter. Normally, we are around 150 or so there has been an uptick in people seeking shelter due to this heat wave we’ve experienced,” said Brian Livingston, Executive Director of Hiway 80 Rescue Mission. The heat can affect sleep, especially for those living on the street. Hiway 80 says they have already gone through hundreds of cases of water to help hydrate those in need. “Water donations would be a huge thing. We are also trying to be in a position to provide sunscreen and things like that for folks,” said Livingston. Water donations are always appreciated at drop-off locations at all Hiway 80 Rescue locations and at The Salvation Army. Any fans or cooling units are also a serious need.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Burn bans issued in several Texas counties

East Texas (KSLA) - With July 4th approaching, several burn bans are currently active in East Texas. With the heat at such high temperatures, several Texas counties are taking precautions by implementing burn bans. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says fireworks sales and the ability to light fireworks will continue...
EAST TEXAS, PA
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Gas Station Promises Cheapest Gas in Town Every Day

If anyone in Wichita Falls wants to do this please let me know. Well looks like residents of Tyler, Texas have quite the hookup right now. Mahi Food Mart has a crazy thing they're doing right now. They guarantee the cheapest gas in town every day from 6PM to 10PM. The owner uses the Gas Buddy app, which I know many are using right now to find the cheapest gas in town. Whatever the lowest price is, he goes five cents under that.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
yourconroenews.com

A Texas road partially melted as state scorched by heat wave

Record-breaking temperatures have soared past 100 degrees across Texas, where much of the state is trapped under a blistering heat wave. The heat was so bad in one east Texas city that the infrastructure is melting — literally — under the pressure. On Monday, the “excessive heat” caused...
CROCKETT, TX
KLTV

Prehistoric animals released into East Texas Lake

“What led to this is really kind of two factors,” said Sims. “Early on before we got dry, fertilizer prices were going and are sky high, and so if folks don’t fertilize, we don’t get that much production, and so we were expecting that, and then this recent dry weather set in and if you don’t have rain, it doesn’t matter if fertilizer is affordable or not.”
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Discussions of Longview’s Amphitheater project continue

Sculpture made of canned goods brings awareness to East Texas Food Bank’s resources. “Well, I would hope two things: number one, ‘hey, here’s a place I can contribute if I am able to do that,’ and number two, ‘hey, here’s a place where I can get help if that’s what I need,’” Morris said about the reason for the sculpture.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through Smith, Wood counties

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person is in custody in the wake of a high-speed chase that started in Smith County and ended in Wood County Friday night. “The Smith County Precinct 4 Constables Office is proud to say no one was injured during this incident, and we are very appreciative of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Police, and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this matter,” Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin said in the Facebook post. “We are proud to have proactive law enforcement within Precinct 4, and surrounding us as well. Great teamwork by all involved.”
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Constable chases suspect through Smith, Wood counties

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A suspect is in custody after a high-speed pursuit through Smith and Wood counties on Friday evening. According to a Facebook post from Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at around 8:22 p.m. Friday evening for a “moving traffic violation” on […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX

