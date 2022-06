Dougherty, Gene Vincent, 92, of Tonkawa, OK, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Gene was born in Hinton, OK, not far from the Dougherty family homestead. He is the last remaining Dougherty of his generation of 53 cousins. He contracted polio as a toddler, but despite his health issues – or maybe because of them – he developed an interest and skill in art at an early age. “I can’t remember ever wanting to do anything else. I recall when I was about six years old seeing a flooded farm covered with flocks of ducks and waterfowl…I went home and drew ducks for a year”.

TONKAWA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO