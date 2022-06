Oils and other chemicals plants release after a rainstorm may explain the feelings of euphoria and the health benefits that follow a storm in the desert, research shows. “The Sonoran Desert flora is one of the richest in the world in plants that emit fragrant volatile oils, and many of those fragrances confer stress-reducing health benefits to humans, wildlife, and the plants themselves,” says Gary Nabhan, a research social scientist at the University of Arizona Southwest Center and chair in southwestern borderlands food and water security.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO