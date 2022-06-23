ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Crumbl Cookies Holland location opening Friday

By Rachel Watson
grmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA location of the national Crumbl Cookies franchise is opening tomorrow in Holland. Franchise owner Tami Lemay will host a grand opening from 8 a.m.-midnight Friday, June 24, of her new Crumbl Cookies store at The Shops at...

www.grmag.com

MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Beecher’s Handcrafted Soft Pretzels offers sweet, savory treats

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Beecher’s Handcrafted Soft Pretzels offers a host of handcrafted, fresh pretzels, from salty and savory flavors to sweet, dessert-inspired concoctions. Christine and Jason Beecher have been baking pretzels in the Grand Rapids area since July 2020, when they launched their food cart. Today, they still operate the cart, but they’ve also added a storefront, where customers can order from a takeout window, at 3555 Burlingame Dr. SW.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Brooklyn-style bodega in GR

Bagels are seemingly all the rage nowadays in Grand Rapids. From Bagel Kitchen in East Grand Rapids to Terra Bagels’ new downtown spot, there are some quality doughy nuggets around town. A new must-try quickie spot is Brooklyn Bodega Bagels & Deli, 10 Jefferson Ave. SE, owned by Myleka and Saaquan Jefferson.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Beauty bar and salon latest to take on ‘Corner Curse’

It appears that someone next month will try to beat the long-standing “Corner Curse” at the northeast corner of Main and Superior Streets in downtown Wayland. A woman posted on Facebook Wednesday that Superior Beauty Bar will be the newest Wayland business opening up next month. It will be a full service salon and spa. The business is seeking a licensed cosmetologist, esthetician or nail tech!
WAYLAND, MI
103.3 WKFR

Try The Best Midwest Cuisine At The Grand Rapids Foodie Fest

One of the things we like to do in America is eat, from eating contest to the now ever growing business of food festivals. Food Festivals might be one of the best past times that America has come up with in the 20th century and they never disappoint. Many food fest have a "main" focal dish with supporters and others are just flat out free for all food fest. As Americans continue to love food, this trend continues to grow, and the Midwest is doing it the right way.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
idesignarch.com

Victorian Inspired Shingle Style Cottage on Lake Michigan

This beautiful vacation home in Holland, Michigan features New England shingle-style Victorian revival architecture. Designed by AMDG Architects and constructed by Mike Schaap Builders, the luxury lakeside cottage enjoys spectacular view of Lake Michigan.
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

First-ever Doggie-Palooza comes to Sparta

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — If you’re thinking about adopting a dog, you can meet some in person at a fundraiser in Sparta Saturday. The first-ever doggie-palooza begins at noon. It will be in the Sparta Town Square located at 201 East Division Street. It’ll be a day full...
SPARTA, MI
grmag.com

Wiz Khalifa to visit Grand Rapids, promote cannabis brand

Wiz Khalifa is coming to Grand Rapids this weekend to promote his cannabis brand. The rapper will make an appearance on Saturday, June 25, at the Gage Cannabis Grand Rapids location, 3075 Peregrine Drive NE, to launch Khalifa Kush for the Michigan market. Flint-based DJ KeyMitch said in a tweet...
muskegonchannel.com

West MI Concert Winds Free Series Wednesday's in July at Heritage Landing

The Summer of coming back to life is coming on stronger. If your cup hasn't been filled just yet with the absoultely staggering amount of activity in Muskegon or maybe the offerings have not quite hit what pleases your palate when it comes to what to do, well maybe Wednesday nights at Heritage Landing will be what gets you out and about and enjoying the sounds of the West Michigan Concert Winds as the prepare for their month of FREE shows at Heritage Landing.
MUSKEGON, MI
therapidian.org

Community Updates: Friday, June 24

The City Planning Commission Approves Multiple Commercial Developments in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids City Planning Commission met on Thursday, June 23 to discuss applications for commercial developments within the city. The first item on the agenda was the former Westside Apostolate Thrift Store building at 1232 Bridge Street. The Sovengard (a restaurant that currently operates at a location just down the road at 443 Bridge Street) would like to open a new location on this vacant lot. The proposed building will accomodate roughly 125 patrons inside, as well another estimated 100 patrons in an outdoor "beer garden" area. The applicant mentioned that they had reached a parking agreement with the nearby Resurrection Fellowship Church (allowing The Sovengard to use a portion of their parking lot), but the Commission did not recieve a copy of this agreement. Since the site in question is in a primarily residential area of Bridge Street, a few of the surrounding property owners showed up to present their concerns to the Planning Commission. One of the biggest issues that members of the community brought up was parking management -- especially as plans have been made to repave and repaint many of the neighboring roads within the next year. As one resident put it:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A TikTok recap of the Wyoming Park Party Recess

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week was a big week because it marked the return of our Park Party Recess! We kicked things off in Wyoming and brought fun inflatable attractions, princesses, free food, treats and a whole lot of fun!. Here’s a little recap of all the...
WYOMING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bear Lake Tavern changes hands

A Muskegon businesswoman acquired a nearly century-old tavern on the water in North Muskegon. Emily Leestma on Tuesday, June 14, finalized the purchase of Bear Lake Tavern, at 360 Ruddiman Drive in North Muskegon, from former owner Hoby Thrasher. The tavern built in 1929 is known for its sea-to-table pub...
The Grand Rapids Press

First phase of 52-unit ‘upscale’ Grand Rapids area townhome development complete

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The first 12-units of a 52-unit townhome development on East Beltline Avenue is complete, and residents have began moving in. Evergreen Townhomes, 3141 East Beltline Ave., is being built by Wheeler Development Group, and consists of a mixture of two-and three-bedroom units priced from $1,995 to $2,935 per month. The units come with gas appliances, a fireplace, attached garage, and custom kitchen cabinetry.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Hazards on Lake Michigan today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Swimmers are at risk today due to hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan. If you’re planning on heading out on the lake this afternoon or evening, be aware of the hazardous swimming conditions. According to the National Weather Service, there is a Beach Hazards Statement in effect through late tonight along […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Grand Rapids Public Library hosts annual comic event

The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) will host Comic Geek Out from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the Yankee Clipper Branch Library, 2025 Leonard St. NE. This year’s free event will be headlined by Grand Rapids native and voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey. O’Shaughnessey will sign autographs and speak with attendees during a Q&A session. She also will discuss her role as Tails in the recent “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” films.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

