It’s the end of June, which means the Twin Cities Jazz Festival is making its yearly return to Downtown St. Paul. This Friday and Saturday a diverse array of talented musicians will take the stage at Mears Park and over 25 indoor venues across town. The whole festival is free giving jazz fans old and new the chance to experience some of the scene’s top musicians from around the country and here in the Twin Cities. Steve Heckler, the executive director of the Twin Cities Jazz Festival, joined Cathy to talk about what’s new.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO