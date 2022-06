A Paducah man was arrested Monday for stealing items from a vehicle, less than a week after he was arrested for the same thing, according to police. Paducah Police said they received a complaint of a man breaking into a parked car on Broadway, where a woman's purse and other belongings were stolen. The victim said she used an app to track a cell phone in her purse and allegedly found the man who took the items.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO