The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is one of the most intense motorsport events out there, attracting all sorts of daredevils and lunatics. One of them is internationally loved drifter and all-around gearhead Ken Block. Block is no stranger to Pikes Peak and has attempted to best it in all sorts of vehicles, including his 1,400 horsepower Mustang Hoonicorn V2. This year Block has opted to go for something a bit more traditional, but no less powerful. His weapon of choice? A retro Porsche 911 that has been tuned to within an inch of its life, dubbed the Hoonipigasus. Ken has been testing at Pikes Peak over the last week, but the latest news is devastating.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO