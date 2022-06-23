ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui police open murder investigation after woman dies at Kula hospital, suspect identified | UPDATE

Cover picture for the articleKULA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 54-year-old Maui man remains behind bars suspected of murder. The investigation began after police say someone dropped off the victim, 42-year-old Angela...

