Maui police open murder investigation after woman dies at Kula hospital, suspect identified | UPDATE

Major celebrations, including fireworks in Lahaina, a rodeo Upcountry and live entertainment in Wailea, are planned on Fourth of July in Maui County. The Makawao Stampede Rodeo begins with a pre-rodeo Bull Bash of entertainment on July 1, Friday, starting 5 p.m. at Oskie Rice Arena in Olinda. Rodeo finals occur July 2 to 3, Saturday to Sunday, with entertainment starting 11 a.m. Rodeo finals start at 1 p.m. There’s a parade within the rodeo facility this year, rather than the annual parade through Makawao Town. For tickets, go to Eventbrite.com, and for more information, call 808-268-2322 or 808-960-0137.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO