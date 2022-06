LEXINGTON, N.C. — The woman charged in the deadly Lexington crash that killed an 8-year-old last week appeared in court Monday. Amber Whitaker, 35, was originally arrested for a DWI and driving while her license was revoked. She posted that bond, but after further investigation, police said she was found to have methadone in her system and was arrested again.

LEXINGTON, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO