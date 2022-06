(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa leaders are reacting strongly to today’s (Friday’s) official release of the U-S Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe-V-Wade. The 1973 decision created a constitutional right to an abortion, while today’s ruling leaves it up to individual states to grant such rights. In a statement, Governor Kim Reynolds praised the ruling, saying that “all human beings, without exception, are created equal,” and that she “won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.” Ross Wilburn, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, calls it a “dark day for freedom,” and says “Iowa Democrats will continue to fight for every Iowan’s right to decide for themselves if, when, and with whom they want to have a family.”

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO