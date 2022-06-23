Black Cat Constantly Overlooked at Indiana Shelter Hopes To Be Someone’s Lucky Charm [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Duchess!. Hello, world! My name is Duchess and I’m a 4 ½-year-old terrier mix. I know what you’re thinking… I sort of resemble something that just waddled up out of the ocean (like a manatee or seal pup.) And ya know something, maybe I did! No matter the case, I’m very calm and sweet-natured. I like riding in the car, enjoy going on walks, and LOVE everyone I meet. I do great around kiddos and would make an excellent family seal…I mean, dog! I do best with other big dogs and would prefer a meet and greet with other pets before settling into your home. My adoption fee is $150 and includes my microchip, spay, and vaccinations. Come meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society, I’m sure to make a big splash with your family!

6 DAYS AGO