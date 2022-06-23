Black Cat Constantly Overlooked at Indiana Shelter Hopes To Be Someone’s Lucky Charm [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hey, I’m Nico, a handsome 3-year-old panther. You might have met me in the open cat room at VHS before –...
It Takes a Village No-Kill Animal Rescue has issued a desperate plea for individuals willing and able to foster cats and kittens. Kitten season is here. It's the time of year when rescues and shelters all across the country are overrun with litters of stray, abandoned, and unwanted kittens. This influx of kittens results in overpopulation in shelters and in some of them, hard decisions have to be made because of a lack of space.
On January 29th, 2021, Ethan was dumped at the Kentucky Humane Society fighting for his life. Truly with just hours to live, he was saved. What happened next is a story of community, resilience, and a will to live. Ethan has been thriving in his new home and now is up for Shelter Hero Dog of the Year! He needs our votes.
Back in March of 2022, I wrote about Leland and Owen. They are two brothers in foster care right here in Indiana, and they just want to be adopted together. It's been a few months so I thought I would see if they had been adopted yet. I know the process takes time, but they are still listed on Indiana's Waiting Children list. Then I noticed several other sets of siblings that want to be adopted into loving families together.
This time of the year, it doesn't take too much scrolling on social media before you will see pictures of friends camping. I know several families that go camping on a pretty regular basis, and I'd be lying if I said I was NOT just a little bit jealous of them. The pictures usually share a lot of the same elements - you will most likely see their RV/camper, a campfire and/or grill, maybe some bicycles or other outdoor activities, and usually a dog. What I almost never see is a cat, at least not a domesticated cat - but I think that trend might be changing.
The dog days of summer are here. Actually, these are the days to protect your dogs and other outdoor animals from the extreme heat. The Evansville Police Department actually has a Humane Unit that works closely with Animal Control, to ensure the safety of animals within the city limits. They also maintain a database of convicted offenders for those found guilty of animal-related crimes within the City of Evansville.
We see stories all the time online and on social media about stray kittens being found and taken to the local animal rescue, but occasionally, this story out of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee is a little more "wild!" Needing a Little Help. A couple recently showed up at True Rescue, an...
Ted Rutherford has made a career out of taking aerial photos using the camera on his drone through his appropriately named business, Ted's Drone Service. The majority of his business comes from homeowners looking to book his services to help find a leak in their roof, or for taking before and after pictures following a remodel. But, when a good friend recently called him after spotting an albino deer on their property, Ted quickly grabbed his drone and made his way there to capture the rare animal before it took off into the woods.
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- His name is Panda. He was bred in Monroe County, and just getting to the so-called "Super Bowl" of dog shows is a big deal. Only a small number of dogs make it that far. Panda still has more competing to do, and earlier this afternoon,...
Who's ready for an all-new thrifting experience in Evansville, IN? Everyone is excited to see new life inside Washington Square Mall, and it's all thanks to The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission. A Dream Location. The former Fashion Bug shop is now 11,000 square feet of bargains and deals,...
When you watch shows like Guy's Grocery Games or Supermarket Sweep, do you find yourself yelling at the television? 'Run faster!' 'Not that isle!' 'Go for the meat!' You will find yourself cheering on Melissa during her 105-second shopping spree. Where Do You Begin?. Once Bobby yells 3, 2, 1...
Recently I had the amazing opportunity to attend the Ribbon Cutting Event at Guy Fieri's new restaurant/family entertainment venue in Pigeon Forge, TN. While I was there, the crew from America's Best Restaurants was on hand to film a special episode. I chatted with Matt Plapp who happens to be the genius behind this push to generate excitement for locally-owned restaurants.
I have to admit, when I saw this photo, I was shocked. If it is REAL, it's one of the most amazing photos I've ever seen in my life. The photo looks like the earth is going to be swallowed up by an ocean from another world. It is really quite impressive, and it's hard to believe that Theresa Lucas didn't even notice how amazing the sky was when she was getting ready to take the photo, but that's what happened.
Brian Heaphy is a former U.S. Navy SEAL Officer, Federal Officer, and Wilderness Guide who now makes his home in Alaska's remote upper Yukon River Valley. While practicing a subsistence lifestyle, he photographs God’s Creation and writes about “Living on Purpose At the Speed of Life,” in his book, Crystal Vision. Brian’s work is featured by front-line Christian publications and ministries nationwide and is available for Internet viewing and sales at www.brianheaphy.com.
Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Duchess!. Hello, world! My name is Duchess and I’m a 4 ½-year-old terrier mix. I know what you’re thinking… I sort of resemble something that just waddled up out of the ocean (like a manatee or seal pup.) And ya know something, maybe I did! No matter the case, I’m very calm and sweet-natured. I like riding in the car, enjoy going on walks, and LOVE everyone I meet. I do great around kiddos and would make an excellent family seal…I mean, dog! I do best with other big dogs and would prefer a meet and greet with other pets before settling into your home. My adoption fee is $150 and includes my microchip, spay, and vaccinations. Come meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society, I’m sure to make a big splash with your family!
Three Indiana teens are nothing short of heroes after saving multiple people and animals from a burning home. The Kokomo Fire Department is praising the heroic actions of these 3 young men that saved 5 people and 4 pets last week. A recent Facebook post from the Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396 explained how Alex Lindley, Max Campbell and Julian Lindley jumped into action when they drove by a house fire on their way home late at night. The three teens, ages 17, 17, and 15, immediately called 911 and began helping the family in the burning home,
The older I get, I can totally relate to this dog, Claire, and the hilarious situation she got herself into. Lately, I find it hard to get it up out of a chair. Between the stiffness in my joints and muscles due to my age and the extra weight I carry, also due to my age. Well, that and the fact that I eat whatever I want, sit on my butt all day, and don't work out.
This Kentucky luxury cabin is a paradise getaway in and of itself. You'll even have your own private waterfall all to yourself. I've seen a lot of Airbnbs and this one takes the cake. It could quite possibly be my favorite one to date. Here's the description of this heavenly...
One local teen has found a unique way to bring some magic to the pediatric floor of an Evansville hospital. Princess visits with children at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. One local teen has found a unique way to bring some magic to the pediatric floor of an Evansville hospital.
June 22 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin conservation warden was summoned to a vacation home where a black bear broke in through an open window while a family slept. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Tim Werner was summoned to the vacation home near Crivitz when a family from Illinois awoke to find a bear had entered through a kitchen window.
