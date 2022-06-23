ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Is Reportedly Always Asking For More Money

 2 days ago
An insider claims that there is still a lot of tension between Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Their divorce is settled and Kelly got primary custody of their two young children, River and Remington.

Brandon recently moved out of Kelly’s Montana ranch despite wanting to stay longer. He is also receiving $115,000 per month in alimony until January 2024 as well as $45,601 in child support per month. Kelly also gave him a lump sum of just over $1.3 million.

Brandon Blackstock reportedly keeps asking for more from ex-wife Kelly Clarkson

AMERICAN IDOL 6, Kelly Clarkson, 'Season Finale' (Season 6, aired May 23, 2007), 2002-.

Brandon also fought for part of the Montana ranch once it gets sold. The property is worth over $17 million and he will receive 5.12 percent, which is over $900,000. Even so, he has reportedly been fighting for more money during the settlement.

11 June 2020 – Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock. The "Voice" coach and Blackstock, a music manager, have been married since October 2013 and have two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander. Blackstock also has two children from a previous marriage.

An insider claims that he “is always asking for more and being a constant thorn in her side.” Brandon was a famous talent manager but he reportedly lost his last client, Blake Shelton, after Blake sided with his Voice co-star in their divorce. Now, Brandon claims he is becoming a rancher and looking for a quieter life.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 27: Seth Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock and Brandon Blackstock arrive at the World Premiere Of STX Films' 'UglyDolls' held at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Brandon also got to keep many of their farm animals and cars in the divorce settlement. Now that he’s moved out of Kelly’s Montana ranch, it is unclear what his next move is. Hopefully, for Kelly’s sake, it involves leaving her alone.

Comments / 93

Ann Lombardi
14h ago

A Real True BUM Be A areal Man Get a Job support yourself Shame On YouYour an embarrassment to all who know youespecially your childrenIt's so unfair that Kelly has to be punished and forced into paying you any amountWhat's up with the judgeYou should leave the marriage with what you brought into it and not smooch of your ex-wife

Reply(3)
33
Mary Clark
1d ago

he don't deserve what Kelly already done for him she should get it back he charging to take care of his own children that's sad

Reply
53
Rebekah Spencer
1d ago

dang dude give me your allowance I can live and take care better and you get job grow up

Reply
29
