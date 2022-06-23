Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Is Reportedly Always Asking For More Money

An insider claims that there is still a lot of tension between Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Their divorce is settled and Kelly got primary custody of their two young children, River and Remington.

Brandon recently moved out of Kelly’s Montana ranch despite wanting to stay longer. He is also receiving $115,000 per month in alimony until January 2024 as well as $45,601 in child support per month. Kelly also gave him a lump sum of just over $1.3 million.

Brandon Blackstock reportedly keeps asking for more from ex-wife Kelly Clarkson

AMERICAN IDOL 6, Kelly Clarkson, 'Season Finale' (Season 6, aired May 23, 2007)

Brandon also fought for part of the Montana ranch once it gets sold. The property is worth over $17 million and he will receive 5.12 percent, which is over $900,000. Even so, he has reportedly been fighting for more money during the settlement.

11 June 2020 – Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock. The "Voice" coach and Blackstock, a music manager, have been married since October 2013 and have two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander. Blackstock also has two children from a previous marriage.

An insider claims that he “is always asking for more and being a constant thorn in her side.” Brandon was a famous talent manager but he reportedly lost his last client, Blake Shelton, after Blake sided with his Voice co-star in their divorce. Now, Brandon claims he is becoming a rancher and looking for a quieter life.

Seth Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock and Brandon Blackstock arrive at the World Premiere Of STX Films' 'UglyDolls' held at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Brandon also got to keep many of their farm animals and cars in the divorce settlement. Now that he’s moved out of Kelly’s Montana ranch, it is unclear what his next move is. Hopefully, for Kelly’s sake, it involves leaving her alone.