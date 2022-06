Ant Anstead celebrated Memorial Day Weekend with his 2-year-old son Hudson amid his custody battle with ex-wife Christina Haack. “A holiday weekend isn’t complete without some DIY at home!” the “Wheeler Dealers” host, 43, captioned a Saturday Instagram photo of himself and the toddler holding hands in the home improvement store. “Hudzo is obsessed with tools, skills and craft!” Anstead continued. “He has so many questions and he soaks it all up like a sponge!” Anstead went on to write that he and Hudson “made some cool alterations to Temple,” which is how the reality star refers to his Laguna Beach, Calif., home. “We...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 25 DAYS AGO