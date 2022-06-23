ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

13 Below Cans? Would You Look At That…

Cover picture for the articleThat’s right… If the rumors hold true, we might have 13 Below cans on our shelves soon. I have to say if the rumors hold true because these rolled through the federal TTB, which means that while the brewery has approval – it doesn’t mean that it’s a for sure thing...

cincyweekend.com

It’s Hard to go Anywhere in Cincinnati Without Seeing Skyline Chili

CINCINNATI, Ohio - In this Cincy Weekend feature we discover why Skyline Chili is Cincinnati, and Cincinnati is Skyline Chili!. Whether you’re visiting Great American Ball Park, TQL Stadium, Kings Island, the Cincinnati Zoo, Riverbend, Coney Island, or the Brady Music Center, Skyline Chili is there serving up a good time!
WKRC

Veteran Cincinnati restaurateur opens wine bar

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran vendor of wine has opened his latest shop and bar in the heart of Cincinnati's O'Bryonville neighborhood. Tim Shumrick, who opened his first wine shop in Hyde Park in 1975 and ran Chateau Pomije until it became the Art of Entertaining in 2009, has returned to O'Bryonville with the opening of Annata Wine Bar at 2021 Madison Road.
WKRC

$150M redevelopment of iconic downtown Cincinnati tower begins

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A long-awaited $90 million redevelopment project will transform one of the most iconic and historic buildings in downtown Cincinnati into luxury-style apartments. City Club Apartments, a Detroit-based owner, developer and apartment manager, started redevelopment Friday on Union Central Tower, a new mixed-use apartment hotel community...
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hamilton, OH

Visit Hamilton to see a mural and sculpture right in the heart of its downtown, honoring its namesake Alexander Hamilton. In 1791, it was founded as Fort Hamilton. However, the city will always be known for its unique history, art, and innovation. Speaking of arts, this city is the City...
cincinnatirefined.com

Hannah Downs Welcomes You to Cincinnati

Whether you're from Cincinnati or not, Hannah Downs will make it feel like home. She's a lifelong Cincinnati resident as well as a Realtor, social media influencer, and blogger covering all things Greater Cincinnati on www.homewithhannahdowns.com. "I love to explore our city, welcome new people to Cincinnati, and help others...
dayton.com

Biggby Coffee West Chester is building community through engagement

Biggby Coffee West Chester has only been open a short time, but the shop is already making a big impact in the community. The company’s mission of loving people is far reaching. Biggby Coffee West Chester is owned and operated by lifelong Cincinnati residents, Eric and Kim Dozier. They...
Cincinnati CityBeat

12 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (June 24-26)

On Friday, Selfie Galaxy will open its doors at the Glenway Crossing Shopping Center in Western Hills. The new selfie spot will feature more than 20 different themes, including original artwork from local artists. Selfie Galaxy is a Black- and Latina women-owned business that prides itself on inclusivity. "We want you to feel at peace and happy when you walk through our doors. A judge-free zone, a brave space, your own galaxy!" Selfie Galaxy writes on its website. Opening June 24. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets are $30 for people age 13 and older, $15 for ages 3-12. 5084 Glencrossing Way, Western Hills. selfiegalaxy.com. Read CityBeat’s story about Selfie Galaxy.
spectrumnews1.com

Latest pieces of an art project in Hamilton include 12 unique utility boxes and a 400-foot mural wall

HAMILTON, Ohio — It’s not her usual canvas, but as Nicole Chance added the finishing touches, she felt confident she turned the small utility box into a work of art. With its bright yellows and vibrant shapes, Hamilton’s newest mini-mural stands out, even beside the busy downtown streets. It's one of 12 to brighten the community as a part of the summer’s StreetSpark project.
iheart.com

Treasure Hunter Locates Lost Pirate Riches in Cincinnati Park?

A treasure hunter in search of an apocryphal stash of lost pirate riches believes that he has located the horde's hiding spot in a Cincinnati park. According to a local media report, Adam Means' quest began two years ago when the personal trainer found himself out of work due to the pandemic and began looking into tales of legendary lost treasures. "It was something else to kind of occupy my time," he recalled, "but then I got more into it." One particular story that piqued Means' interest was that of a horde of riches that a steamboat pirate had purportedly hidden in what is now Cincinnati's spacious Eden Park. Intrigued by the possibility that the account could be true, the trainer-turned-treasure hunter set about trying to find it.
Eater

The 10 Best Chili Parlors in Cincinnati

Cincinnati chili dates back a century to Empress Chili, a parlor run by Macedonian brothers John and Tom Kiradjieff. According to lore, the brothers were serving a Bolognese-like meat sauce over spaghetti, until a customer suggested topping it with cheddar. A classic was born — one that would forever confuddle visitors to the Queen City.
Fox 19

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Deborah Rudy is the big winner in our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. She won a $525,000 home in Batavia courtesy of Fischer Homes. The Tickets on Sale Prize - a $2,500 Recreations Outlet gift card - is going to Barry Montgomery. The First Week Prize -...
WLWT 5

Shelter intake skyrockets nationally following Fourth of July; here's how to keep your pets safe

CINCINNATI — The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and Cincinnati shelter officials are providing tips on how to keep your pets safe during the festivities. According to Cincinnati Animal CARE, animal shelter intake skyrockets across the nation in the days following the Fourth of July. Shelter officials want to make sure your furry friend doesn't end up in a crowded shelter after the holiday.
WKRC

City announces road closures for Pride Parade

Cincinnati, Ohio (WKRC) --- The Cincinnati Pride Parade is back Saturday June 25th. The parade begins at 11 AM at the intersection of 7th and Plum Street downtown. The route takes participants down Vine Street to West Freedom Way. The parade ends at Sawyer Point. The city of Cincinnati announced...
WCPO

Kroger raising gas pump 'hold' to $150 on debit cards

If you buy your gas at Kroger fuel centers, watch out for a bigger hold fee on your debit or credit card, starting this week. As gas prices soar, those hold fees are rising too. Linda Begley of Middletown stopped to fill up her gas tank at a nearby Kroger...
