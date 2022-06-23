ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

At $32.5M asking, this San Diego home could set a new record

By Georgie Mihaila
mediafeed.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the hilly, seaside neighborhood of La Jolla in San Diego, a new cliffside mansion has recently hit the market. And it’s holding headlines with its ambitious asking price and endless list of customizations. Priced at $32.5 million, the custom-built house has the potential to earn a top...

mediafeed.org

Comments / 2

 

Bakersfield Californian

An eclectic visit to San Diego

You could spend years in San Diego and still not indulge in every experience that makes up America's Finest City. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say there are hundreds of places worth your time and attention, whether you're looking for a family-friendly visit with children, time with friends along some 70 miles of coastline, fine dining, sports or shopping.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

San Diego Apartment Rents Soaring

Monthly apartment rents in San Diego have shot up by 20.3% over the past year with more hikes likely, although the pace of the increases may slow, according to Apartment List, an online listing services. “This isn’t something that’s necessarily unique to San Diego right now. We are seeing really...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego beer column: Since 2020, 17 local breweries have closed

Welcome back to Brewery Rowe, which has been on hiatus since spring 2020. (Sara Butler’s Hop Talk admirably filled this gap, but she’s departed for fresh writing opportunities on the East Coast.) I’ve only been gone two-plus years. Nothing’s changed, right?. “There are many things that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Juan Capistrano's Michelin-Recognized Heritage Barbecue To Open San Diego Location

San Juan Capistrano's Michelin-recognized Heritage Craft Barbecue & Brewing is opening a massive location in San Diego County. When Chef Daniel Castillo finally opened Heritage Craft Barbecue & Brewing in San Juan Capistrano's Old Town in August 2020, there was already a line a quarter mile long, with many people waiting since the night before. Castillo had already developed a cult following by hauling his massive 1,000-gallon smoker around Orange County and popping up at area breweries. In its short existence, Heritage Barbecue has garnered a stellar reputation for its Texas-style, slow-smoked barbecue, even being named by Orange County Register as the best restaurant in the county for 2022 and given Bib Gourmand honors by California's 2021 Michelin Guide.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: June 24-26 – Fire & Ice

Gotta dance? Check. Want a neighborhood celebration or two? Check. Hungry? Check, check and check. This San Diego weekend offers up the goods – and more. The season takes hold at the San Diego Museum of Art for Summer Fridays, when the Balboa Park attraction stays open until 8 p.m. And this week, for the kick off, admission is free. To coincide with the launch, the museum hosts “Expressions of Pride: On the Steps at SDMA” with performances by Disco Riot, Gilbert Castellanos and the San Diego Shakespeare Society, beginning at 4 p.m. Summer Fridays continue through Aug. 5.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego's Stone Brewing sells to Sapporo

SAN DIEGO — Stone Brewing, San Diego County's largest brewing company, has been acquired by Japanese beer giant Sapporo's United States branch, it was announced today, June 24. "This is the right next chapter for Stone Brewing,'' said Greg Koch, co-founder and executive chairman of Stone Brewing. "For 26...
SAN DIEGO, CA
socalTech.com

San Diego To Deploy Eight Microgrids

The City of San Diego is deploying eight "microgrids", individual power generating sites located at recreation centers, fire stations, and police stations, according to renewable energy contractor Industria Power. According to Industria Power, it is building eight microgrids for the City of San Diego, which are scheduled to be installed by December 2022. The microgrids are being built via Gridscape Solutions, which hired Industria Power as the general contractor as part of a California Energy Commission (CEC) Advanced Emergency Microgrid grant. Financial details of the deal were not announced. The microgrids--which can operate independently if the grid goes down--will be deployed in three recreation centers, two fire stations, and three police stations, and include 930 kW of solar photovoltaic systems, 2175 MWh of battery storage, and multiple electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

7 things to know about San Diego’s stunning new music venue

This just in: San Diego does things differently than Los Angeles. Its downtown sits at water’s edge. It neighbors a foreign country. Its people support fewer major sports teams (one versus nine, countywide) and more military bases (nine versus three). And instead of tucking its sleek new outdoor music...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thealpinesun.com

County rolls new measures into cannabis permitting program

The County Board of Supervisors approved changes to the county’s Cannabis Permitting Program in an effort to enhance safety, support unincorporated communities and develop a youth cannabis prevention curriculum, in an item brought forth by Supervisor Joel Anderson at the June 15 board meeting. The proposed changes do not alter policy but add additional measures to the county’s Cannabis Permitting Program Environmental Impact Report and the Socially Equitable Cannabis Program.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eccalifornian.com

Housing study: Vacancies diminishing as rents increase

In a recent study from the Southern California Rental Housing Association Spring 2022 Vacancy and Rental Rate Study showed a dramatic decline in the vacancy rate, dropping from 2.91% in Spring 2021 to 1.25% in Spring 2022. The city of San Diego vacancy rate decreased from 3.3% to less than one percent (0.92) percent, numbers not seen in 22 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Seeing superstars Santana & Earth, Wind & Fire in San Diego

On Friday, June 17th, the mega-collaborative spirit of music again took centerstage during one of San Diego’s biggest outdoor parties of the year. The superpower performers — Earth, Wind & Fire and Carlos Santana — shared the same stage at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater on a beautiful sunny California day. The setup is something all music-lovers should see at least once in their life (because, you never know when these two musical masters might collaborate like this again!!).
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

