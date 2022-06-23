SD Universities Given Permission To Sell Alcohol In General Admission Areas At Athletic Events

Now that a trigger law making abortion illegal in South Dakota has taken effect, the state has created a website providing resources for mothers and their babies. Governor Kristi Noem says the Life.SD.gov website provides resources for pregnancy, new parents, financial assistance and adoption. Noem says “being pro-life doesn’t just mean caring about the unborn. It also means getting moms the help they need to be successful.” She says Life.SD.gov gives women the resources they need to navigate pregnancy, birth, parenting and adoption, if they choose.
