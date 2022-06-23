ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

SD Universities Given Permission To Sell Alcohol In General Admission Areas At Athletic Events

By David Burrall
drgnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERMILLION – South Dakota’s universities now have permission to sell alcohol in general admission areas at athletic events. In the June meeting of the South...

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

South Dakota Board of Regents update policy for transferring credits

The South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) has begun the process of revising its transfer policy to improve students’ ability to seamlessly move their earned credits between the state’s public universities and technical colleges. The efforts to revise the existing policy stems from the BOR’s newly adopted strategic plan objective of increasing transfer enrollment through improved access.
COLLEGES
drgnews.com

Regents approve University of South Dakota- Sioux Falls campus; Will create health science hub

The South Dakota Board of Regents formally approved the proposal for the University of South Dakota – Sioux Falls (USD-SF). The effort to transform the Community College of Sioux Falls into the University of South Dakota – Sioux Falls has been in development for nearly a year. The plan builds upon the University of South Dakota’s (USD) strong presence in the Sioux Falls marketplace, where the campus continues to serve as a local option for health sciences, business, and education.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Expanded alcohol sales approved by South Dakota Board of Regents

VERMILLION, S.D. – In a press release Thursday, the South Dakota Board of Regents, during their June board meeting, unanimously approved an expanded alcohol sales policy for South Dakota universities. The policy would allow SD BOR universities to extend the sale of alcoholic beverages into general admission areas of performing arts and athletic events.
DRINKS
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

How Was This Town Named ‘Most Boring’ in all of South Dakota?

South Dakota is full of great places to call "home". We have a little bit of everything here in the Mount Rushmore State. Sioux Falls is one of the fastest-growing cities, the Black Hills draw in millions of tourists every year, and the taxes are lower than just about anywhere. But every state has some spots that are less appealing than others, and the town Best Life Online named for South Dakota has some scratching their heads.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermillion, SD
Government
Vermillion, SD
Education
State
South Dakota State
City
Vermillion, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

2022 South Dakota Peach Festival benefiting the VFW

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 South Dakota Peach festival raises funds for the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The event kicks off Saturday at 11:00 AM and runs until 8:00 PM. It takes place in the former VFW building off I-229 and Minnesota Avenue and will feature...
dakotanewsnow.com

605 Summer Classic in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 605 Summer Classic takes place in Downtown Sioux Falls Saturday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at 8th and railroad. The event showcases all things South Dakota including, local beer, music, and food. One of the organizers of the event, Taylor Hansen,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Mitchell Native Culhane Becomes Voice Of Florida State Athletics

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Mitchell native Jeff Culhane was named on June 21 as the new Director of Broadcasting for Florida State University, where he will call play-by-play of Seminole football and men’s basketball. Culhane, the son of one South Dakota radio veteran, Steve Culhane, and the nephew of...
VERMILLION, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#General Admission#College#South Dakota Mines
newscenter1.tv

ELECTION RESULTS: South Dakota Republican Convention

WATERTOWN, S.D. — Election results are in for three contested races for Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State from the South Dakota Republican Convention in Watertown. In the race for Attorney General, Marty Jackley won the race, receiving 52.7% of the votes while David Natvig received the...
WATERTOWN, SD
drgnews.com

In reaction to SupCo Dobbs ruling, South Dakota creates Life.SD.gov website

Now that a trigger law making abortion illegal in South Dakota has taken effect, the state has created a website providing resources for mothers and their babies. Governor Kristi Noem says the Life.SD.gov website provides resources for pregnancy, new parents, financial assistance and adoption. Noem says “being pro-life doesn’t just mean caring about the unborn. It also means getting moms the help they need to be successful.” She says Life.SD.gov gives women the resources they need to navigate pregnancy, birth, parenting and adoption, if they choose.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Where people in Sioux Falls are moving to most

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Sioux Falls between 2015 and 2019.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
dakotanewsnow.com

Van Demark building expansion complete on Sanford’s main campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction of the Van Demark building on Sanford Health’s main campus in Sioux Falls is complete. The 36,550 square foot expansion adds a third and fourth floor to the building. The third floor is now home to the entire sports medicine department and includes 20 exam rooms, two X-ray rooms, and five cast rooms, according to a press release from Sanford.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Upcoming South Dakota Event Getting Negative National Attention

An upcoming South Dakota event is generating some controversy online, six weeks before it is scheduled to take place. The inaugural Canton Civil War Days are set for August 13-14 on a 20-acre plot of land on the western edge of the city, but some are questioning why the event is even happening in an area that wasn't even a city during the Civil War.
CANTON, SD
drgnews.com

US Supreme Court Dobbs decision immediately makes abortion illegal in South Dakota; Noem, legislative leaders to hold Special Session

The United States Supreme Court announced today (June 24, 2022) it has overturned the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision that has provided Constitutional protection for the past 50 years for those seeking abortions. South Dakota’s trigger law (found in SDCL 22-17-5.1) provides that as of today, all abortions in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
drgnews.com

Iowa State University report says fertilizer companies not price gouging

A report from Iowa State University says fertilizer prices are four times higher than they were in 2020. While crop prices have doubled during the same period, higher fertilizer prices are contributing to rising costs in farm country. Iowa’s Attorney General requested the ISU report in February 2022 while questioning...
IOWA STATE
101.9 KELO-FM

South Dakota Republicans select nominees for the general election

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Republicans held their GOP convention in Watertown this week. Saturday was spent choosing candidates to represent the party in the general election this fall. According to the South Dakota Republican Party’s Facebook page, Marty Jackley won the nomination for Attorney General over DCI Director David Natvig. Delegates bumped incumbent Steve Barnett, and voted in Monae Johnson as nominee for Secretary of State. Larry Rhoden gets the Republican party’s nod for Lt Governor.
WATERTOWN, SD
Mix 97-3

Lawn Watering Restrictions Return to Sioux Falls Area

Now that we've officially reached the blistering hot weather season, it's time once again to start playing the yard watering restrictions game in the Sioux Empire. Thanks to the scorching hot temps all last week and what appears to be another hot couple of days on the way this week, Sioux Falls and many communities in and around the area are taking the time to remind residents of their city lawn watering programs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More people going childless despite SD’s high fertility rates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Skyrocketing gas prices, inflation, a rise in mass shootings, climate change and lack of affordable housing: These are just some of the issues young people are taking into consideration when deciding to have children. 28-year-old Kelsey Thornton and her boyfriend have been together for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy